BaiHu S1
- エキスパート
- Jing Bo Wu
- バージョン: 2.6
- アクティベーション: 10
This EA combines market structure analysis with candlestick pattern analysis to identify high-probability entry points in ranging markets. It intelligently analyzes the highs and lows of consolidation ranges based on market structure and enters the market when reversal candlestick patterns appear. The EA also includes intelligent risk allocation logic that adjusts lot sizes according to trend strength and recent price action.
The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1999
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: AUDUSD
- Timeframe: M15
- Minimum deposit : $500
- Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
- Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
- IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
- Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
- Account type: Hedge
Specifications:
- Trade AUDUSD
- Autolot function incorporated
- Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
Before starting to run EA, be sure to set the Start EA in the settings to True, otherwise EA will not actually run.