Support Resistance Pro – Indicator Description

Support Resistance Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed for traders who rely on support–resistance–based strategies. Built for professional use, the indicator automatically identifies both newly formed and historical support and resistance levels with high accuracy.

The indicator continuously scans market structure to display the most relevant zones. When a support or resistance level is broken, Support Resistance Pro instantly removes the invalidated (breached) level from the chart, keeping your analysis clean, updated, and easy to read.

Key Features

  • Gives alert when new support/resistance level is formed

  • Automatically detects new support and resistance levels

  • Displays historical levels that remain valid

  • Instantly deletes broken/violated levels to prevent chart clutter

  • Helps traders identify key reaction zones and potential reversal points

  • Suitable for all instruments and timeframes

  • Designed for professional traders using S/R-based strategies

Support Resistance Pro provides a clean and dynamic market structure view, helping traders make more confident and precise trading decisions.


