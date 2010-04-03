Golden Rise V3

GOLDEN RISE — Professional Multi-Timeframe System for GOLD (XAUUSD)

Live Signal: CLICK HERE

Gold is powerful, but it also carries risk.

A single strong trend can destroy a grid system.

GOLDEN RISE offers a different approach: market logic, clear risk control, and multi-timeframe analysis.

MAIN IDEA
Golden Rise is not a martingale or a grid.The advisor uses real trading logic based on support and resistance level breakouts and always works with stop loss and take profit.

✔️ Each trade has SL and TP from the moment it is opened.✔️ No averaging, grids, or “topping up.”

✔️ Fixed or percentage risk — you control your capital.


MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

The advisor combines three independent strategies that work simultaneously on different timeframes.

This ensures diversification of entry points and increases stability.


🔹 Multi-level market analysis

🔹 Different types of entries and signal filtering

🔹 Automatic instrument detection and application of the necessary parameters


SMART RISK MANAGEMENT

GOLDEN RISE is equipped with a flexible lot calculation system:

Manual Lotsize — fixed volume

Risk per Trade (%) — risk from balance

Lots per Balance — dynamic volume


Additionally:

✔️ Adaptive Trailing Stop

✔️ Protection against slippage and wide spreads

✔️ Automatic removal of opposite orders

PROFESSIONAL FEATURES


⚡ Virtual Expiration — automatic deletion of old pending orders

⚡ Freeze/Stop Level Control — compliance with broker requirements

⚡ Information panel — key parameters on the screen

⚡ Emergency Close (X key) — closing all positions with one click

3 BUILT-IN STRATEGIES


1️⃣ Main Trend — catching large directional movements

2️⃣ Swing Trader — medium-term trades with potential

3️⃣ Position Trading — long-term trading from key levels

ADVANTAGES


✅ No martingale or grids

✅ Suitable for real trading and prop accounts

✅ Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold)

✅ Works with any type of broker

✅ Easy setup and flexible adaptation

RECOMMENDATIONS


Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframes: H1

Minimum deposit: from 1000 USD

Account type: ECN / RAW spread

Recommended broker — with low spread on gold

作者のその他のプロダクト
Smart Rabbit
Igor Vihodet
エキスパート
Smart Rabbit — Advanced AI Trading Expert Advisor Live signal:    CLICK HERE Why Smart Rabbit is Unique Smart Rabbit is not just another Expert Advisor. It’s a next-level AI system designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions and maximize trading efficiency. Dual Neural Networks: One network for Buy trades , one for Sell trades Each network analyzes market data independently, generating signals with high probability of success Uses sigmoidal activation functions to transform input dat
