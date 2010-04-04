Precision Signals EA
Andri Maulana
Unleash Your Gold Trading Potential with Precision Signals EA! 🚀
Are you ready to elevate your Gold (XAUUSD) trading game? Introducing the Precision Signals EA, a sophisticated and ready-to-use Expert Advisor designed to capture precise movements in the volatile gold market. Built on robust technical analysis, this EA is your essential tool for automated, disciplined trading.
Why Choose Precision Signals EA?
Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on M5: This EA has been meticulously optimized and tuned specifically for the M5 timeframe on Gold. It's not a generic tool—it's a specialist. Simply attach it to your chart on the Exness broker. If you don't have an Exness account, you can register via the link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko
For brokers other than Exness, you may need to slightly optimize the Risk Percentage parameter to adjust for that broker's unique spread and execution conditions. Always perform backtesting and demo trading first.
Intelligent, Non-Agressive Strategy: Sleep soundly knowing your capital is protected. The Precision Signals EA DOES NOT use risky strategies like Martingale or Grid. Its core is built on precise signals, trend filtering, and smart money management.
Adaptive Lot Sizing: Leverage a unique probability-based lot sizing function. The EA doesn't just trade; it adjusts the position size based on the strength of the signal, ensuring you take calculated and intelligent risks.
Dynamic Trend Filtering: Cut through the noise! It uses a long-term Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on a higher timeframe (D1 by default) to confirm the underlying trend, ensuring you only enter trades that align with the market's bigger picture.
Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Maximize your profits and lock in gains automatically. The system features an ATR-based Trailing Stop that only activates once a minimum profit level is reached, allowing winners to run while protecting your capital.
Essential Capital Protection: Protect your entire trading day's performance with the Daily Cut Loss Percentage feature. This non-negotiable safeguard automatically stops trading for the day if a predefined equity loss is hit.
🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.
📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul
Ready to Start? Download Precision Signals EA Now!
Stop manually chasing fleeting gold movements. Let Precision Signals EA bring discipline, speed, and precision to your trading. Download this powerhouse EA and experience the future of automated Gold trading today!
Key Parameters: Full Control and Customization
The EA is fully customizable to fit your risk profile. Here are the most important inputs:
Risk Percentage: Percentage of equity to risk on a single trade. Set to 0 to use a Fixed Lot Size (Recommended for lot calculation based on signal probability).
Lots: Fixed Lot Size if Risk Percentage is set to 0.
StartHour / EndHour: Define your preferred Trading Hours (e.g., set to trade only during the most volatile sessions).
ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Used to check market volatility before taking a trade.
EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Period and Timeframe for the EMA Trend Filter (Default: D1/150). The EA only trades with the long-term trend.
Daily Cut Loss Percent: The maximum percentage of your starting daily balance you are willing to lose before all trading is stopped for the rest of the day. Set to 0 to disable.
ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Used for the dynamic, non-aggressive ATR Trailing Stop distance.
ATR_Profit_Multiplier: Multiplier to define the minimum profit required (in terms of ATR) before the Trailing Stop is activated.
DayRange: Number of previous Daily bars used to calculate the Take Profit level (based on average daily range).
Stochastic Parameters (K_Period, D_Period, Slowing, Oversold_Level, Overbought_Level): Core parameters for the Stochastic-based Entry System, including Overbought/Oversold levels.
MagicNumber: Unique ID to manage trades opened by this EA.