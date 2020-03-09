Pinpoint Extreme Swing EA

🚀 Unlock Gold Trading Excellence with Pinpoint Extreme Swing EA!

Tired of unpredictable market swings? The Pinpoint Extreme Swing EA is your powerful, fully automated solution designed specifically to pinpoint high-probability reversal points in the volatile Gold market (XAUUSD). This is not just another Expert Advisor; it’s a ready-to-use, optimized system on the Exness broker. Crafted to capture extreme swing opportunities with precision and smart money management. If you don't have an Exness account, you can register via the link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

For brokers other than Exness, you may need to slightly optimize the Risk Percentage parameter to adjust for that broker's unique spread and execution conditions. Always perform backtesting and demo trading first.

Why Choose Pinpoint Extreme Swing EA?

  • Precision Entry: Utilizing a sophisticated combination of the Money Flow Index (MFI) and Bollinger Bands, the EA is engineered to detect true overbought and oversold conditions, helping you enter the market at the absolute best turning points.

  • Intelligent Money Management: Forget risky strategies! This EA is proudly NOT Martingale or Grid-based. It features dynamic lot sizing based on your defined Risk Percentage and the actual trade Probability, ensuring your capital is protected and growth is consistent.

  • Advanced Trend Filter: The optional EMA Filter ensures trades only align with the higher timeframe trend (default Daily D1), keeping you on the right side of the major market movement.

  • Dynamic Profit Protection: It employs an ATR-based Trailing Stop that only activates after a certain profit threshold is reached, securing your gains dynamically as the trade moves in your favor, and protecting them from sudden reversals.

  • Risk Mitigation: The built-in Daily Cut Loss Percentage acts as a safety net, automatically stopping trading for the day if your drawdown limit is hit, preserving your account for the next trading session.

  • Optimized & Ready: This EA is already optimized for Gold trading on the M5 timeframe. Simply attach it to your chart and let the system do the heavy lifting!

Stop guessing and start profiting. The Pinpoint Extreme Swing EA provides the discipline, speed, and analytical edge you need to succeed in the fast-paced Gold market.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.

📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul

⚙️ Key Input Parameters (Ready-to-Use)

The Pinpoint Extreme Swing EA is designed to be plug-and-play, but you retain full control through these customizable inputs:

  • Risk Percentage: Set your maximum risk per trade (e.g., 3%). Set to 0 to use a fixed lot size.

  • Lots: Your fixed lot size (used if Risk Percentage is 0).

  • StartHour / EndHour: Define your preferred trading window.

  • Daily Cut Loss Percent: The maximum percentage loss the EA will allow in a day before pausing trading (e.g., 8.0%).

  • Magic Number: Unique ID to manage trades separately from other EAs.

  • MFIPeriod / BandsPeriod / BandsDeviation: Parameters for the core Pinpoint reversal signal indicators.

  • OverboughtLevel / OversoldLevel: The critical MFI levels (80 and 20) defining extreme conditions.

  • UseEMAFilter: Set to true to activate the long-term trend filter.

  • EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Defines the trend filter (e.g., EMA 200 on D1).

  • ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Volatility check to ensure market movement is sufficient for trading.

  • ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Settings for the dynamic trailing stop.

  • ATR_Profit_Multiplier: The multiplier defining the profit level needed to activate the trailing stop.

  • DayRange: The number of daily bars used to calculate the initial Take Profit distance.

📥 Your Next Step: Download Now!

The market waits for no one. Take control of your Gold trading today with an Expert Advisor built on solid principles of momentum, over-extension, and prudent risk management.

Download the Pinpoint Extreme Swing EA now and transform your trading experience from reactive to proactive!


