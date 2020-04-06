The Range Gold EA

The Gold Range EA: PASS UR PROP FIRM WITH THAT EA! Just Need the right Times MSG me for Help!

Stop using unpredictable strategies! The Gold market (XAUUSD) is famous for its high volatility—a massive opportunity for those who know how to harness it. The Gold Range EA was designed to do exactly that: deliver a clear, rule-based, and proven strategy built for stability and long-term success.

This EA is not a black box. It's built on a transparent and robust trading logic that you can understand and trust.

The Core Strategy: The Daily Breakout – Simple, Powerful, Effective

The heart of this EA is the Daily Breakout Strategy. Instead of guessing where the market will go, we use a time-tested method to make daily volatility work for us.

  • How It Works: The EA identifies the crucial high and low points of the previous day and places precise pending orders at the start of the new trading day.
  • Why It Works: These levels often act as powerful support and resistance zones. A breakout frequently leads to strong, profitable moves—and The Gold Range EA is positioned to catch them.

This core strategy is renowned for its reliability and provides the stable foundation of the EA.

Your Safety is Our Priority: Fixed Stop-Loss, No Risky Business

We believe in disciplined trading. That's why you will never find dangerous techniques here.

  • 100% NO GRID: We never add to losing positions.
  • 100% NO MARTINGALE: We never increase lot sizes after a loss.
  • FIXED STOP LOSS & TAKE PROFIT: Every single trade is protected with a clear Stop Loss and Take Profit from the very beginning. You always have full control over your risk.
  • INTELLIGENT TRAILING STOP: As soon as a trade becomes profitable, the smart trailing stop locks in your gains and minimizes risk, while still giving the trade room to grow.

Flexibility for Professionals: Bonus Range Strategies

For traders who love to experiment, the EA also includes three additional Range Strategies. Consider these a framework you can use to test your own ideas or adapt the EA to specific market phases. However, the Daily Breakout Strategy remains the recommended and most stable core strategy.

For Optimal Performance: A Professional Trading Environment

To unlock the EA's full potential and achieve the best possible results, a professional trading environment is essential.

  • Low-Latency VPS (Virtual Private Server): A VPS with a ping time of under 10ms to your broker is STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. This ensures your trades are executed without delay, which is critical for the trailing stop's effectiveness.
  • Low-Spread ECN Broker: Trade with a broker that offers minimal spreads and commissions to keep transaction costs low and maximize profitability.

Proven Settings for Your Success

You don't have to start from scratch. Use these optimized setups to get going immediately:

Setup 1: Stable Growth (Recommended)

Ideal for long-term, stable account growth with a balanced risk-to-reward ratio.

  • Take Profit: 1000 points
  • Stop Loss: 1000 points
  • Trailing Stop Activation: after 100 points in profit
  • Trailing Stop Distance: 10 points

Setup 2: Prop Firm Challenge

These are the settings I personally use to meet the targets of prop trading firms. They are slightly more dynamic to reach profit goals faster.

  • Take Profit: 400 points
  • Stop Loss: 500 points
  • Trailing Stop Activation: after 100 points in profit
  • Trailing Stop Distance: 10 points


Full Control & Flexibility for ANY Account

This EA was designed for maximum adaptability and can be used on any account type. You have full control over your risk:

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Choose whether the risk is calculated based on your Current Balance or your Initial Balance.
  • Custom Lot Sizing: Define minimum and maximum lot sizes (Min/Max Lot) to precisely control your position sizing.
  • Prop Firm Mode: Activate daily loss limits (as a percentage) to perfectly comply with the rules of prop trading firms.
  • Integrated News Filter: Protect your capital from high-impact market events. The news event calendar is regularly updated by us (approximately every 2-3 months) to ensure you are always protected.

Get started now and trade Gold with a strategy built on logic, safety, and proven results!



    Please note that these are just recommended starting settings. All parameters can and should be individually adjusted to fit your personal trading strategy and risk management.


    おすすめのプロダクト
    Neuro Start
    Dmytryi Voitukhov
    4.75 (4)
    エキスパート
    UPD：   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. -作成されたトレーニングベースを成功させるために、一時的に使用するためのアドバイザーを無料で提供します。 -トレーニングの進行に伴い、トレーニングベースが配置されます。 -トレーニングには約20エポックが必要です。 なぜならExpert Advisorはリソースを大量に消費し、市場はそれを処理できません。Market値を持つTypeOfWorkパラメーターが導入されました。 他の希望する値に切り替える必要があります！ 共同学習のために公開されました！ 入力データのセットの深さは、設定で指定された時間枠の50バーです。 ThresholdOUTは効果がありません。 場合によっては、速度は非常に大きな値にのみ影響します。 トレーニングモードでは、SLとTPが等しい最小ロットで1つの注文のみを開きます。スケジュールは統一されている必要があります。このモードでは、利益自体は重要ではありません。 距離は、MaxOrders> 1でのみ機能します。 MaxOrde
    FREE
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    エキスパート
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    エキスパート
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Rex MT5
    Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
    エキスパート
    User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
    Darkray FX EA
    Daut Junior
    4 (4)
    エキスパート
    More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN Darkray FX EA  uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection. ️ Expert Advisor for Forex ️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc.  ️ Developed for  Metatrader 5 ️ Swing/Position trading ️ Accuracy higher than 95% ️ Low Drawndown Indicators available for setups settings: EMA200  • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well); RSI  • Checks the levels on sale for th
    Bolic Eagle EA
    Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
    エキスパート
    Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
    Duende MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    エキスパート
    こんにちはトレーダー！ 私は「デュエンデ」戦略を提示し、 Duende は、さまざまな高低レベルのパターンを検出するアルゴリズムであり、それらは一定のままで良好なエントリを作成し、回復システムは損益分岐点などのさまざまなことを照会し、ピア間をクロスします。 マーケット中のニュースを強力にコントロールし、複数の通貨を問題なくコントロールできることが証明されています 必要なすべてのシンボルで管理できます 私の戦略は「すべての外国為替市場」向けに最適化されていますが、USDCAD、EURCAD、EURCHF、USDCHF、EURJPY の最高のペアもあります。他の通貨と比較して最も安定した通貨であり、他のシンボルへの道を見つけることができますが、 私がデザインしたものを使用することをお勧めします デュエンデ 残高×額のリスクを負うシステムが内蔵されており、相場が不安定になった場合のリカバリー機能も備えています また、組み込みのシークレットインジケーターから正しい予測を検出すると、TP が一部のポジションをクローズし、他のポジションをクローズできないスマートアルゴリズムシステムも
    VectorPrime EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.47 (17)
    エキスパート
    VectorPrime — 多層ベクトルロジックを備えたアルゴリズムシステム VectorPrime は、自律的な取引システムとして設計され、マルチタイムフレーム市場環境下での構造化された実行を目的としています。その中核には ベクトル分析 の概念があり、価格のダイナミクスを方向性インパルスとマトリックス構造に分解します。システムは、市場の流れを孤立したシグナルとしてではなく、相互に関連するベクトルの集合として解釈し、一貫した市場マップを形成します。 VectorPrime の主要モジュール: Vector Dynamics Engine — 支配的な方向フローを特定し、短期的なノイズを除去。 Prime Momentum Layer — マイクロインパルスの強さと持続性を評価し、ボラティリティの局面に応じてエントリーを調整。 Matrix Vector Module — 価格挙動をマトリックス的に解釈し、多次元的な市場モデルを構築。 Adaptive Risk Protocol — 構造化されたドローダウン閾値とポジション管理によりエクスポージャーを制御。 実行はあらかじめ定義された構
    Ksm mt5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
    VHV Trend U
    Hadi Sadek
    エキスパート
    LAUNCH PROMO -- Buy One EA, if you like it, put feedback and get the second for Free This is the opposite EA of my other EA "VHV Trend D" This EA is based on Up Trends with a customized intelligent algorithm in combination with RSI .  Not too many parameters, it is very simple to use. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867539 Recommended Time Frame is H1. Recommended Currency Pair : any currency pair can work (Tested on EURUSD) Amount: 100 $ Fixed Lot, default 0.1 - you can change a
    Forex Mentors Bot5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    エキスパート
    Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
    EA Tunning
    Sabil Yudifera
    エキスパート
    Professional Automated Trading System EXCLUSIVE INNOVATION: 80% Drawdown Reduction Technology Combined automated trading system   Modified RSI dan  Standard Deviation Bands   to produce trading signals that are more accurate and safe than standard indicators . Proven Results: 1.   20-80% Lower Drawdown  vs RSI Standard 2.   Same Number of Trades  - Higher Quality Entries 3.   Adaptive to Market Volatility 4.   Tested on Live Market Conditions Key Features Advanced Signal System 1.   Mo
    GoldMax EA 5
    Sergei Linskii
    エキスパート
    GoldMax EAは、Meta Trader 5に最適なエキスパートアドバイザーの一つです。独自のアルゴリズムは、テクニカル分析と数学的分析の要素を考慮に入れながら資産価格の変動を分析し、利益の出るエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを決定します。また、高度な資金管理、ロット倍率、グリッド、そして価格下落抑制メカニズムも備えています。 Next price will be $699 etc. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive = User Manual + Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization Trading this EA in the real account >>>  CLICK HERE GoldMax EA public channel >>>   CLICK HERE     おすすめ： ブローカー：RoboForex、Weltrade、 FxPro,    Alpari、Exness、IC T
    FXmax EA MT5
    Sergei Linskii
    エキスパート
    FXmax EA は、Meta Trader 5に最適なエキスパートアドバイザーの1つです。このアドバイザー独自のアルゴリズムは、テクニカル分析と数学的分析の要素を考慮して資産価格の変動を分析し、収益性の高いエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを決定し、Meta Trader 5の標準インジケーターを使用します。 Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization. Monitoring in the real account >>>   [ Click Here ] 推奨事項： ブローカー：RoboForex, Weltrade または他（最適化成功後） 口座タイプ：ヘッジ付き PRO/ECN 時間枠：H1 または他（最適化成功後） 銘柄：XAUUSD, BTCUSD または他（最適化成功後） 初回入金額：100ドル～
    Magic EA MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    エキスパート
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
    Aurum Rex
    Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
    エキスパート
    Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price Aurum Rex: Your Gold Standard for Automated Trading Unlock your trading potential with Aurum Rex , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered for stability, safety, and consistent growth. Tired of EAs with high risks and unpredictable drawdowns? Aurum Rex is your s
    FDow
    Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
    エキスパート
    FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
    CloseAllOrders in a button
    ʿMrw Alsyd Mhmd Ywsf Alqrydy
    エキスパート
    CloseAllOrders Protected EA One-Click Trade Manager with License Protection & Account-Currency P/L Targets Overview This Expert Advisor provides three chart buttons to instantly close all trades, winning trades, or losing trades with a single click. You can also set a total floating profit or loss target in your account’s base currency; the EA will automatically close all positions when the target is reached and then disable itself until you enter a new limit. A built-in license check ensures
    Gold SWmax EA
    Sergei Linskii
    エキスパート
    Gold SWmax EA は、Meta Trader 5 の最高のエキスパート アドバイザーの 1 つです。アドバイザーの独自のアルゴリズムは、技術的および数学的分析の要素を考慮して資産価格の動きを分析し、収益性の高いエントリ ポイントとエグジット ポイントを決定し、高度な資金管理とロット乗数を使用します。 Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading this EA in the real account >>>  CLICK HERE My Telegram channel >>>   https://t.me/GoldVenamax   推奨： ブローカー：RoboForex , Weltrade またはその他
    Gold SDmax EA
    Sergei Linskii
    エキスパート
    Gold SDmax EA は、Meta Trader 5 の最高のエキスパート アドバイザーの 1 つです。アドバイザーの独自のアルゴリズムは、技術的および数学的分析の要素を考慮して資産価格の動きを分析し、収益性の高いエントリ ポイントとエグジット ポイントを決定し、高度な資金管理とロット乗数を使用します。 Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading this EA in the real account >>>  CLICK HERE My Telegram channel >>>   https://t.me/GoldVenamax   推奨： ブローカー：RoboForex , Weltrade またはその
    Pullback ATR
    Sergio Tiscar Ortega
    2 (1)
    エキスパート
    Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
    FREE
    Babel Assistant
    Iurii Bazhanov
    4.5 (8)
    エキスパート
    Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
    FREE
    Ganesha EA
    Tuti Imelda
    エキスパート
    Introducing  Ganesha EA  – Expert Advisor base on Trend determine with market structure analisys and Supply Demand and OrderBlock level.   I design Ganesha EA for XAUUSD/Gold and GBPUSD  pairs, and not using any dangerous strategy like martingale, grid, etc..  This EA protected by Auto Stoploss and Takeprofit.   Installation Recommendation Running Ganesha EA at GBPUSD and/or XAUUSD pairs on  H1 timeframes . You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit Account Type : Hedged The recom
    Grid King MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4 (9)
    エキスパート
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Grid King is a revolution in grid trading.  The main focus when developing the EA was safety, by eliminating the margin-call risk which is usually associated with most grid systems on the market.  It also strives to achieve much higher returns than the average grid system, by spreading risk amongst multiple pairs and strategies which all have a li
    The Gold Buyer
    Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
    エキスパート
    Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
    Matrix Arrow EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (7)
    エキスパート
    マトリックスアローEAMT4 は、 マトリックスアローインジケーターのMT5 シグナルをチャート上のトレードパネルと手動または100％自動でトレードできるユニークなエキスパートアドバイザーです。 マトリックスアローインジケーターMT5 は、初期段階で現在のトレンドを判断し、最大10の標準インジケーターから情報とデータを収集します。平均方向移動指数（ADX ） 、 商品チャネルインデックス（CCI） 、 クラシック平研アシキャンドル 、 移動平均 、 移動平均収束発散（MACD） 、 相対活力指数（RVI） 、 相対力指数（RSI） 、 放物線SAR 、 ストキャスティクス 、 ウィリアムズのパーセント範囲 。 すべてのインジケーターが有効な買いまたは売りシグナルを与えると、対応する矢印がチャートに印刷され、次のろうそく/バーの開始時に強い上昇トレンド/下降トレンドを示します。ユーザーは、使用するインジケーターを選択し、各インジケーターのパラメーターを個別に調整できます。   Matrix Arrow EA MT5 を使用すると、チャートのトレードパネルから直接、または100％アルゴリ
    Outro
    Manuel Gonzales
    5 (3)
    エキスパート
    " Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
    FREE
    Stormer RSI 2
    Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
    エキスパート
    This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    エキスパート
    ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
    Blue Bird MT5
    Ismail Babaoglu
    エキスパート
    BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
    このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (379)
    エキスパート
    トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (22)
    エキスパート
    実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (17)
    エキスパート
    XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    エキスパート
    Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (11)
    エキスパート
    実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    エキスパート
    重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    エキスパート
    シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    エキスパート
    Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    エキスパート
    ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    エキスパート
    長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    エキスパート
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    エキスパート
    新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (3)
    エキスパート
    Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    エキスパート
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (9)
    エキスパート
    概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    エキスパート
    プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    エキスパート
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    エキスパート
    PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    エキスパート
    Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    エキスパート
    Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    エキスパート
    重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    エキスパート
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    エキスパート
    AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.93 (41)
    エキスパート
    このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    エキスパート
    Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (26)
    エキスパート
    Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (103)
    エキスパート
    みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
    Ultimate Pulse
    Clifton Creath
    5 (2)
    エキスパート
    live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
    META i9
    Meta Sophie Agapova
    5 (4)
    エキスパート
    META i9 – 量子アダプティブ・トレーディングエンジン  -  技術リファレンス META i9 は、3 層アーキテクチャに基づく完全自律型のエキスパートアドバイザーです： Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) 量子状態パターン分析 Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) ニューロ・フラクタルエンジン Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) 自己修正型トレードメモリ META i9 を購入すると META i7 を無料で入手できます！（このオファーは 1 週間のみの期間限定） META i7 は 2 つの協調ニューラルネットワークを使用していますが、 META i9 はさらに一歩進んでいます： ニューラルアーキテクチャは大幅に拡張・最適化され、より深いパターン認識および 1 秒あたりの意思決定回数の大幅増加を可能にします。 さらに META i9 は、マーケットフラクタル、価格サイクル、流動性フロー、隠れた市場力学をリアルタイムでモデル化し、高精度のトレード判断を生成します。 META i
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.79 (39)
    エキスパート
    クォンタムバロンEA 石油が「黒い金」と呼ばれるのには理由があります。Quantum Baron EA を使用すれば、比類のない精度と信頼性で石油を活用できます。 M30 チャートの XTIUSD (原油) の高オクタン価の世界を支配するように設計された Quantum Baron は、レベルアップしてエリート精度で取引するための究極の武器です。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引   価格 。       10回購入するごとに価格が50ドルずつ上がります。最終価格は4999ドルです。 クォンタムバロンチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Baron MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます！*** 詳細については、プライベートでお問い合わせください。 私はグリッドEAです。あなたのトレ
    作者のその他のプロダクト
    Gold Breakout Ea v1
    Kevin Steve Ruebenach
    エキスパート
    The Gold Breakout EA- Your Key to Conquering Prop Firm Challenges! Are you tired of overly complex strategies, emotional trading decisions, and the constant pressure of adhering to your prop firm's rules? Are you looking for a clear, disciplined, and fully automated solution to capitalize on the daily volatility of the Gold market (XAUUSD)? Introducing:  The Gold Breakout EA ! Important Note for Testing the Expert Advisor: To achieve accurate and optimal results when testing this EA, it is essen
    The Traders Anchor
    Kevin Steve Ruebenach
    ユーティリティ
    This EA Doesn't Trade—And It Might Be Your Most Profitable Download of the Year. It's November 3rd.   Your chart is flashing red with a critical warning:   HIGH-IMPACT USD NEWS TODAY . Did you see that warning? Or were you about to blindly jump into a trade, only to be stopped out by a sudden, violent spike seconds later? That single moment—that one prevented loss—is why the   Trading Co-Pilot & Discipline Guard   was created. This is not a trading robot. It's your personal risk manager, designe
    フィルタ:
    レビューなし
    レビューに返信