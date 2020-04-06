Stop guessing. Start trading BTC with AI-powered precision.



NeuralBTC AI is not just another Expert Advisor — it's a complete AI trading ecosystem built specifically for Bitcoin. Our proprietary neural network processes real-time BTCUSD market data 24/7, delivering actionable trading signals with calculated confidence levels.

⬢ LIVE AI SERVER INCLUDED

Your license includes full access to our cloud-based AI infrastructure:

✅ Dedicated neural network analyzing Bitcoin markets 24/7 ✅ Real-time data processing and signal generation ✅ No additional server costs or setup required ✅ Instant connection — just enter your license key and trade

The AI server is always running, always analyzing, always ready.

◆ Live AI Dashboard

See the AI in action before you buy! Visit our Live AI Dashboard to watch NeuralBTC analyze Bitcoin markets in real-time.

The dashboard displays:

Live BTC Price — Real-time Bitcoin price tracking

AI Signal — Current BUY/SELL/HOLD recommendation

Confidence Score — How certain the AI is (0-100%)

AI Reasoning — Why the AI made its decision

Multi-Timeframe Analysis — Daily, 4H, and 1H perspectives

Support & Resistance Levels — Key price levels identified

Technical Indicators — RSI, MACD, and momentum data

➔ dashboard.neuralbtc.ai — Try it now, no signup required!

⬢ AI-POWERED TRADING ENGINE How It Works

Our cloud-based AI continuously monitors BTCUSD across multiple timeframes, processing:

Real-time pattern recognition and structure analysis H1, H4, and Daily confluence for high-probability setups AI-identified key levels that actually matter MACD, RSI, and proprietary momentum scoring ATR-based market condition analysis Every signal comes with a calculated confidence level

Confidence Threshold — Only trades when AI confidence meets your criteria

Pending Orders — Limit orders at optimal S/R levels for better entries

Stop Orders — Breakout capture on momentum confirmation

AI-Calculated Risk — Dynamic stop loss and take profit based on market conditions

⬢ Smart Execution⬢ INTELLIGENT CONFIDENCE SCORING SYSTEM How the AI Decides When to Trade

NeuralBTC AI doesn't just analyze the market — it evaluates the strength of every trading opportunity using a sophisticated multi-factor scoring system. Every signal comes with a calculated confidence level that determines whether to execute.

Confidence Level Action Meaning ≥68% ● Execute Trade Minimum threshold — clear opportunity identified ≥78% ✦ Strong Signal High-probability setup with multiple confirmations <68% ○ HOLD Insufficient confidence — wait for better opportunity

Signal Execution Thresholds

The AI makes the BUY/SELL/HOLD decision — the confidence system validates whether conditions are strong enough to act.

What Boosts Signal Confidence↗

The AI analyzes dozens of factors and applies positive reinforcement scoring when market conditions align:

↗ Trend & Momentum Confirmations

Strong Trend (ADX >45): +0-6 points based on trend strength

Explosive Trend (ADX >75): +8 context, +4 consensus

Trend Alignment: +5 points when AI decision matches market trend

Momentum Confirmation: +2 points when momentum aligns with trade direction

◉ Multi-Timeframe Intelligence

2 of 3 Timeframes Agree: +3-5 points

3 of 3 Timeframes Align: +8 points (rare, but powerful)

H1, H4, and Daily confluence for maximum probability

◉ Support & Resistance Excellence

Strong Confluence Zone: +6 points at key levels

Famous Patterns (Cup & Handle, Head & Shoulders): +6 S/R, +4 technical

RSI Extreme at S/R: +4 technical, +3 S/R

Confirmed Breakout with Volume: +6 S/R, +4 technical

⧗ Market Session & Volume

NY Session Active + Trend: +2 points during high-liquidity US hours

High/Extreme Volume: +3 points for strong participation

Disciplined Execution — No emotional trading, no guessing

Quality Over Quantity — Waits for genuine opportunities

Transparent Logic — You see exactly why the AI makes each decision

Adaptive Intelligence — Scores adjust to changing market conditions

Feature NeuralBTC AI Typical EAs Market Analysis Real-time AI Static rules Adaptation Continuous None Bitcoin Focus ✅ Purpose-built Generic Live AI Server ✅ Included Not available Risk Management AI-calculated Fixed values Transparency Live dashboard Black box

BTCUSD Optimized — AI specifically trained on Bitcoin market behavior

24/7 Analysis — Matches Bitcoin's round-the-clock trading

Volatility Adapted — Designed for BTC's unique price dynamics

Margin Protection — Pre-trade margin verification prevents over-leveraging

Position Limits — Configurable max concurrent positions

Trade Cooldowns — Prevents overtrading and rapid-fire execution

Directional Control — One position per direction prevents stacking

Live AI Decisions — See BUY/SELL/HOLD recommendations in real-time

Confidence Display — Current signal confidence percentage

Market Analysis — RSI, MACD, trend direction, volatility regime

S/R Levels — AI-identified support and resistance zones

Why This Matters⬢ WHY TRADERS CHOOSE NEURALBTC⬢ PROFESSIONAL-GRADE FEATURES 🪙 Built for Bitcoin🛡️ Intelligent Risk Controls📺 Real-Time Dashboard⚠️ IMPORTANT: BACKTESTING NOTICE

This EA cannot be backtested in MT5 Strategy Tester.

Here's why:

Live AI Required Signals come from our cloud server in real-time No Historical Data The AI analyzes current market conditions, not past data Dynamic Decisions Each signal is calculated fresh based on live market state

This is by design. Unlike rule-based EAs that can replay historical trades, NeuralBTC AI makes decisions based on real-time neural network analysis. The AI responds to market conditions as they develop — something that cannot be simulated historically.

We believe in transparency — that's why the dashboard shows you exactly what the AI is analyzing and why it makes each decision.

LotSize Trade volume per position (default: 0.01) MaxConcurrentPositions Maximum open positions (1-10) EnableAutoTrading Activate AI-powered execution LicenseKey Your key from neuralbtc.ai

Install the EA on your MT5 terminal Add URL — Whitelist https://neuralbtc.ai in Tools → Options → Expert Advisors Enter License Key — Your key from neuralbtc.ai Attach to BTCUSD chart Enable AutoTrading — Let the AI work for you

⚙️ CONFIGURATION🚀 QUICK START💰 WHAT YOU GET

One License Includes:

✅ NeuralBTC AI Expert Advisor ✅ Full access to Live AI Server (no extra fees) ✅ Real-time Bitcoin analysis 24/7 ✅ Professional real-time dashboard ✅ Regular updates & improvements ✅ Customer support via neuralbtc.ai

📈 OPTIMIZED FOR BTCUSD

This EA is purpose-built for Bitcoin trading.

Our AI has been specifically trained on Bitcoin's unique characteristics:

🕐 24/7 market dynamics

📊 High volatility patterns

📍 Crypto-specific support/resistance behavior

📈 Bitcoin momentum and trend cycles

⚖️ RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading Bitcoin and other financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. The developers are not responsible for any trading losses incurred while using this software.

Website: neuralbtc.ai

Documentation: Available on website

Updates: Regular improvements

Support: Professional assistance

🌐 SUPPORT

NeuralBTC AI v5.0 — The Bitcoin Trading AI. Intelligence. Precision. Results.

© 2025 NeuralBTC.ai | All Rights Reserved