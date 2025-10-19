GoldGuard EA
- エキスパート
- Abadat Hussain
- バージョン: 6.0
- アップデート済み: 22 12月 2025
GoldGuard EA – Advanced MT5 Expert Advisor for Gold Scalping
GoldGuard EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) scalping.
It uses advanced price action, volatility breakout, and dynamic risk management algorithms to capture short-term intraday movements in the Gold market.
This EA focuses on consistency, precision, and capital protection, offering traders a disciplined approach to automated trading in high-volatility conditions.
Click Here for Premium EA Demostration: Click Here
Contact Admin For Information: Click here
Admin Channel: Click here
Contact Admin For Information: Click here
Admin Channel: Click here
Key Features
-
Fully automated scalping system – trades without manual intervention
-
Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), also supports BTCUSD and major Forex pairs
-
Integrated news and spread filters to avoid unstable market periods
-
Compatible with prop firm rules (FTMO, MFF, and others)
-
Targets steady growth with controlled drawdown
Recommended Settings
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M1
-
Account Type: ECN or RAW spread
-
Minimum Deposit: $1000 or equivalent cent account
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
-
VPS: Recommended (low-latency server preferred)
Strategy Overview
GoldGuard EA identifies short-term price imbalances, liquidity zones, and micro-trends during the London and New York trading sessions.
It aims to secure small but consistent profits using a 1:1 to 1:2 risk-reward ratio, ensuring stable long-term performance.
The system automatically adapts to changing market volatility, maintaining efficiency in both ranging and trending conditions.
Why Choose GoldGuard EA
-
Proven and tested Gold scalping logic
-
AI-assisted price action detection system
-
Built-in capital and risk management
-
Easy installation and beginner-friendly interface
-
Lifetime updates and developer support
Después de tenerlo funcionando un tiempo en mi cuenta real debo decir que este es un EA muy bien diseñado,con ingenio y solidez y que,bajo una lógica operativa aparentemente sencilla,ofrece un potencial de rendimiento enorme.Es muy destacable la precisión de las entradas a mercado y la gestión de posiciones y aunque los beneficios no son muy voluminosos sí son constantes,con una frecuencia operativa más que aceptable.Sin duda,un robot a tener muy en cuenta para obtener rentabilidad sostenida en el tiempo.