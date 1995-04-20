Momentum Strength Signal

Unleash Your Trading Potential with Momentum Strength Signal! 🚀

Tired of lagging indicators and confusing market noise? Momentum Strength Signal is the cutting-edge tool built to give you a decisive edge by focusing on what truly drives prices: pure market force. This isn't just another average indicator; it's a dynamic system that identifies the exact moment a trend begins and confirms its validity, helping you enter and exit trades with confidence.

Why You Need This Powerhouse Indicator:

  • Precision Entry Arrows: Get clear, non-repainting Buy (white up arrow) and Sell (red down arrow) signals directly on your chart, marking the critical crossover points where Bull or Bear strength takes control.

  • Built-in Trend Filtration (Optional): Eliminate low-probability trades with the integrated 200 EMA Filter. The indicator will only signal a Buy if the price is above the EMA and a Sell if the price is below it. This ensures you're trading with the major trend, dramatically improving your success rate.

  • Dual-Layer Confirmation: The signal fires only when two powerful conditions are met:

    1. The primary strength line crosses the opposing strength line (e.g., Bulls cross Bears).

    2. The resulting strength is confirmed by exceeding its own signal line. This dual check provides high-conviction signals.

  • Never Miss a Move (Smart Alerts): Stay connected to the market without being glued to your screen! Get instant notifications via pop-up alerts, push notifications to your mobile, and email, ensuring you catch every high-probability signal as it happens. Plus, a customizable delay prevents alert spam.

  • Clear Market Bias Dashboard: An on-chart information panel gives you an at-a-glance summary of the current market status, including Absolute Trend and a combined Overall Trend status like "STRONG BULL" or "BEAR BIAS."

Customizable Parameters for Your Strategy

Tailor the Momentum Strength Signal to perfectly fit your trading style and the specific asset you're watching.

  • MosLength: The lookback period for calculating the initial raw strength (default: 10).

  • MosSmooth: The period used to smooth the raw strength for cleaner lines (default: 5).

  • MosSignal: The period for the final signal line, which confirms the smoothed strength (default: 5).

  • MosMA_method: The Moving Average method used for smoothing (0=SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA - default).

  • MosMA_Price: The price type used in the calculation (0=Close, 4=Median, 6=Weighted, etc. - default: 0).

  • UseEMAFilter: Set this to True to activate the powerful 200 EMA trend filter.

  • EMAPeriod: The period for the Exponential Moving Average filter (default: 200).

  • EMAAppliedPrice: The price used to calculate the EMA (default: Close Price).

  • EnableNotify: Master switch for all alert functions.

  • SendAlert: Enable traditional pop-up alerts.

  • SendApp: Enable mobile push notifications.

  • SendEmail: Enable email notifications.

  • AlertDelaySeconds: Prevent signal spam by setting a minimum time between alerts (default: 60 seconds).

  • ArrowOffset: Controls how far the signal arrows are placed from the high/low of the bar (default: 10).

Empower Your Decision-Making

For maximum results, combine Momentum Strength Signal with other specialized analysis tools to create a robust and complete trading system:

By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Conviction.

The market rewards preparation and precision. Don't let indecision cost you profits. Download the Momentum Strength Signal today and start experiencing clearer signals and smarter trading!


