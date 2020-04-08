Stop Chasing Trends, Start Sniping Reversals: Introducing Stochastic Sniper

Are you tired of trading sideways markets or getting caught by false breakouts? The Stochastic Sniper indicator is engineered for precision entry. It combines the volatility channels of Keltner Bands with the momentum timing of the Stochastic Oscillator to pinpoint extreme price reversals with high accuracy.

Think of it as having a sniper scope on the market. It waits for the price to stretch to its maximum, confirms the exhaustion with a powerful momentum signal, and then fires a clean entry arrow. This system is designed to help you catch the "turn" and maximize profit potential from market retracements and reversals.

Unbeatable Advantages & Features

Precision Reversal Trading

The core strategy of Stochastic Sniper is Triple Confirmation Reversal:

Keltner Channel Extreme: Ensures the price is pushed far outside the normal volatility range (above the Upper Band for a Sell, below the Lower Band for a Buy). This confirms the market is at a stretch extreme.

Stochastic Momentum Exhaustion: The Stochastic Oscillator confirms the market is Overbought (above 80) or Oversold (below 20) at that exact extreme point, signaling that momentum is exhausted and a turn is imminent.

Price Action Trigger: A bullish closing candle (for Buy) or a bearish closing candle (for Sell) provides the final, non-repainting trigger for a clean, confirmed entry.

Why You Need to Download This Now:

High-Impact Arrows: Get clear, non-repainting Buy (White) and Sell (Red) arrows directly on your chart, marking the precise bar where all three conditions are met.

Built-in Trend Safety (Optional): You have the power to engage a 200 EMA Filter . If activated, the system will only generate Buy signals if the price is above the 200 EMA and Sell signals if the price is below it, aligning your reversals with the larger trend.

Customizable Power: Easily tune the Keltner Length, ATR Multiplier, and Stochastic periods to perfectly match your preferred trading style, asset, and timeframe.

Never Miss a Move: Comprehensive alert options ensure you get instant notifications via Alert Pop-up, Mobile App Push, and Email the moment a confirmed signal is ready.

Live Dashboard: A compact, on-chart information panel provides an instant status update on Keltner position, Stochastic level, and EMA 200 trend, keeping you in control.

Indicator Parameters (Tune Your Sniper Rifle)

Customize the power of Stochastic Sniper with these easy-to-use inputs:

KeltnerLength (Default 10): The period for the Keltner Channel's core Moving Average.

KeltnerATRMultiplier (Default 1.0): Controls the width of the channel bands; a higher number means wider bands.

StochKPeriod (Default 15): The period for the %K (Main Stochastic Line).

StochDPeriod (Default 3): The period for the %D (Signal Line).

StochSlowing (Default 3): The internal smoothing period for the Stochastic calculation.

UseEMAFilter (Default False): Switch to turn the EMA 200 Trend Filter ON or OFF.

EMAPeriod (Default 200): Period for the trend filtering Moving Average.

AlertDelaySeconds (Default 60): Minimum time in seconds between alerts to prevent spamming.

ArrowOffset (Default 50): Adjusts how far the signal arrow is placed from the candlestick's high/low.

Ready to upgrade your entries from guessing games to precise, confirmed trades?

Don't wait for the next market whipsaw! Download Stochastic Sniper now and start targeting profit with unmatched accuracy!

