🌍 English Version

Overview

OPR Median Pro is a powerful indicator designed for traders using the Open Price Range (OPR) strategy.

It automatically detects the market’s opening range and plots:

The upper and lower OPR boundaries

The median line

And extends these levels throughout your trading session

Key Features

✅ Automatic OPR detection (customizable time window)

✅ Accurate plotting of range boundaries and median line in real time

✅ Auto-extension of levels across the session

✅ Visual and sound alerts when the OPR is formed

✅ Works on all markets (Forex, indices, crypto, etc.)

(Forex, indices, crypto, etc.) ✅ Fully customizable parameters (colors, time settings, line styles)

✅ Compatible with Expert Advisors — run your Trade Assistant on top of it

Purpose

Simplify your Open Price Range trading by letting OPR Median Pro handle all the plotting.

Focus on your setups, not on manual drawing.

How to use

Define your OPR hours (e.g., 8:00–9:00 or 15:30–16:00) Wait for the range to be formed Get notified by an alert once it’s ready Use the median and boundaries as reference levels for your entries and exits

Why choose OPR Median Pro?

Built for serious OPR traders

Clean and professional design

Lightweight and fully optimized for MT5

Works on any timeframe

Technical details