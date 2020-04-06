Smart Trend Tracer EA: Your Automated Advantage in Gold Trading!

Stop guessing the market direction. The Smart Trend Tracer is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered to identify and follow high-probability trends with surgical precision. Leveraging a powerful combination of the proprietary Smart Trend Tracer indicator, a robust EMA trend filter, and dynamic money management, this EA is built to automate your trading and maximize your returns.

The Golden Edge: Performance and Precision

Gold-Optimized Performance: This EA is specifically designed and fine-tuned for the volatile and high-reward XAUUSD (Gold) market on the fast-paced M5 (5-Minute) timeframe on the Exness broker. If you don't have an Exness account, you can register via the link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

For brokers other than Exness, you may need to slightly optimize the Risk Percentage parameter to adjust for that broker's unique spread and execution conditions.



Intelligent Trend Confirmation: It utilizes the proprietary Smart Trend Tracer signal and a powerful EMA trend filter, ensuring you only enter trades when both short-term momentum and long-term trend align, significantly boosting your trade quality and reducing false signals.

Dynamic Risk Control: Protect your capital with the essential Daily Cut Loss Percentage . Once your maximum allowable daily drawdown is hit, the EA automatically pauses trading for the rest of the day, prioritizing capital preservation above all else.

Dynamic Lot Sizing: Risk smarter, not harder. Lot size is calculated dynamically based on your set Risk Percentage and the calculated signal Probability , ensuring you increase exposure only when the system has the highest confidence in a potential move.

Advanced Profit Security: Employs an ATR-based Trailing Stop that automatically activates when the trade is significantly in profit. This strategy allows your winners to run for maximum gains while simultaneously locking in profits against sudden market retracements.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly. 📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul



Ready-to-Use Parameters (Inputs)

The Smart Trend Tracer is designed for immediate deployment. Here are the core parameters that drive its performance:

Risk Percentage: Sets the percentage of your equity you risk per trade (Set to 0 to use fixed lots).

Lots: Fixed lot size used if the Risk Percentage is disabled (set to 0).

Start Hour / End Hour: Defines the specific trading window for the EA to operate, allowing you to optimize for specific market sessions.

ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Used to measure and filter market volatility, ensuring the EA only trades during periods with enough momentum.

EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Determines the parameters for the robust EMA trend filter, confirming the long-term trend direction.

Daily Cut Loss Percent: The maximum percentage drawdown allowed from the daily starting balance before all trading activity is halted.

STT_Depth / STT_Deviation / STT_Backstep: The proprietary parameters for the Smart Trend Tracer indicator, controlling signal sensitivity and filtering.

ATR_Trailing_Multiplier / ATR_Profit_Multiplier: Defines the distance and activation level for the dynamic trailing stop system, securing maximum profit on winning trades.

Take Control of Your Trading!

Stop watching the market—start dominating it! The Smart Trend Tracer EA is your disciplined, automated profit engine, ready to take on the Gold market.

Download the Smart Trend Tracer EA today and transform your XAUUSD strategy into a sophisticated, high-probability system!