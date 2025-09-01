Trend King EA
- Frank Paetsch
- バージョン: 4.4
- アップデート済み: 8 11月 2025
- アクティベーション: 5
Trend King (MT4) – v4.4 AO
Adaptive Trend–Pullback EA with AO Baseline Snap, 3-EMA Mapping, and Hybrid Exits
What is Trend King?
Trend King is a professional trend–pullback EA that combines a clean 3-EMA regime model with an Adaptive Optimization (AO) core. The AO learns market volatility via percentiles and snaps your baseline to symbol/timeframe conditions, then maps entry strictness, stops and exits around those baselines (no recompile).
It adds robust risk controls, volatility exits, a hybrid trailing system (Donchian + Chandelier), break-even hop, scale-out, session & daily guards, and a lightweight policy layer (“Bandit”) that can switch between sensible trailing/ADX policies automatically.
Key Features
3-EMA Trend Engine (Fast/Mid/Slow) with optional slope check and pullback confirmation
- AO Baseline Snap (dual-horizon ATR percentile, smoothing + hysteresis) that adapts:
- effective EMA periods (Fast/Mid/Slow)
- Donchian stop/trail periods
- ATR TP/SL multipliers
- optional ADX threshold mapping
- pullback target switch (Fast → Mid) based on AO percentile
- Entry Strictness Auto (AO-driven): loose / normal / true 3-EMA zone touch
- Pullback Confirmation Candle (default ON: green for long, red for short)
- Regime Filters:
- Phase Filter (ADX & ATR slopes + ATR14/ATR50 ratio)
- Higher-TF ADX gate (configurable TF + threshold)
- Overstretch guard (blocks exhaustion/news spikes vs ATR14)
- Execution Guards: spread filter (absolute or ATR-relative), session window, Friday cutoff, flip-guard bars, cooldown after trade, code-134 cooldown, max open positions
- Risk & Sizing:
- LotMode 0 = Fixed
- LotMode 1 = Per Balance Unit
- LotMode 2 = True Risk % per trade (by stop distance)
- LotMode 3 = Margin-based (legacy)
- Margin checks, min free margin %, auto downscale to broker limits
- TP/SL & Trailing:
- RR-based TP or ATR-based TP
- ATR-based SL (effective multiplier via AO)
- Hybrid Trailing: Donchian/ATR, pure Chandelier, or Hybrid (max/min)
- TrailOnlyAfterR (start trailing after configurable R)
- Volatility Exit: when ATR14 collapses vs ATR50, push a hard stop (often to BE)
- Break-Even Hop (once) and optional Scale-out
- Equity & Daily Guards:
- Equity guard: reduce risk or block new entries beyond DD thresholds
- Daily loss guard in R (cumulative R for the day)
- Quality of Life:
- On-chart P/L label (corner, color, refresh rate)
- CSV logging (per day or per run, throttling, cleanup)
- Magic auto-derivation per Symbol/TF (overridable)
Trend King computes ATR percentiles on two horizons, blends them, smooths with alpha and adds a hysteresis band to avoid flip-flop. That single AO percentile re-parametrizes the EA around your snapped baselines:
- EMA periods (Fast/Mid/Slow)
- Donchian stop & trail periods
- ATR TP/SL multipliers
- Pullback target switch (Fast→Mid)
- Optional ADX threshold mapping
- Pairs: Majors & liquid crosses (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD)
- Timeframes: M5–H1 (M15/M30 are a sweet spot)
- Risk: 0.5–1.0% per trade (LotMode 2) or small fixed lots (0.01–0.05)
- Trend/Filter: Fast/Mid/Slow EMA, optional ADX, PhaseFilter, HTF ADX
- Pullback & Stops: Mid/Zone touch, Donchian SL baseline, confirm candle
- Execution: new-bar execution, slippage/spread guards, max concurrent
- Risk: Risk % per trade, per-balance unit, fixed lots, margin checks
- TP/SL/Trail: RR TP, ATR TP/SL, Donchian/ATR trail, Chandelier/Hybrid, trail-after-R
- BE/Scale-out: BE hop (pips & R), single scale-out with fraction
- Session/Day: hours window, Friday cutoff
- Equity/Daily: DD thresholds for risk cut/block, daily max loss in R
- AO: dual horizon N, smoothing alpha, hysteresis, baseline version/resnap
- CSV/UI: CSV modes & throttling, on-chart P/L settings
- Attach to a liquid pair (e.g., EURUSD) on M15 or M30.
- Keep defaults, set LotMode = 2 and RiskPerTradePct = 0.5–1.0.
- Optionally enable UseSessionFilter and NoFridayAfter.
- Run forward for a week and evaluate CSV and on-chart P/L label.
No martingale, no grid. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading CFDs/FX involves risk.
