Professionally designed Expert Advisor exclusively optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on M15 timeframe. Laser-focused specialization delivers superior performance through dedicated market analysis.

🚀 Outstanding Backtesting Performance

  • 📈 Total Return: 4,913.38% over 6 years
  • 💰 Gross Profit: $10,026,760.49
  • ⚡ Profit Factor: 5.82 
  • 📊 Sharpe Ratio: 2.02 (Excellent risk-adjusted returns)
  • 💎 Average Win: $1,345,178.48

🧠 Advanced Trading Strategy

    💪 Professional Risk Management

    • 🛡️ Automated Position Sizing: Risk-based lot calculation (0.08% default)
    • 🎯 High-Reward Targets: (1:100 RR ratio)
    • ⚖️ Account Protection: Automatic margin and volume validation

    Smart Time Management

    • 🕐 Session Filters: Customizable trading hours (0-19 GMT default)
    • 📅 Day Filters: Flexible weekday trading control
    • ⏱️ Trade Spacing: Intelligent 10-bar minimum spacing between entries
    • 🎯 Precision Timing: Avoid market noise with strategic entry timing

    🔧 Key Configuration Features

    ✅ Risk Management: 0.08% per trade (adjustable) ✅ Magic Number: 151525 (unique identification) ✅ Trade Spacing: 10 bars minimum ✅ Long Trades: Enabled by default ✅ Short Trades: Optional activation ✅ Time Filters: Full session control

    🏅 Professional Trading Results

    • 🎯 Consistent Performance: 6 years of proven results
    • 📈 Strong Growth: 4,913% total returns
    • ⚡ Efficient Trading: Quality over quantity approach
    • 🛡️ Risk Controlled: Professional money management

    🎨 Advanced Features

    • 🧮 Smart Position Sizing: Automatic lot calculation based on account risk
    • ⏰ Time-Based Filtering: Trade only during optimal market hours
    • 🎯 Precision Entries: Mean-reversion in trending markets
    • 🔄 Automated Management: Full hands-off trading experience

    🚀 Performance Highlights

    • 🎯 Maximum Consecutive Wins: $4,770,244.10
    • ⚡ Recovery Factor: 2.48
    • 📈 AHPR: 1.0339 (strong compound growth)

    🔐 Premium Quality Assurance

    • ✅ Version 2.25: Latest optimized release
    • 🛡️ Copyright Protected: Professional development standards
    • 🎯 XAUUSD Specialized: Dedicated gold market expertise
    • ⚡ MT5 Compatible: Modern trading platform integration

    🎯 Perfect For

    • 👑 Gold Trading Enthusiasts
    • 📈 Trend Following Strategies
    • 💎 High-Accuracy System Seekers
    • 🚀 Long-Term Wealth Building
    • ⚡ Automated Trading Lovers

    🔥 Transform your XAUUSD trading with this proven, high-performance system!


