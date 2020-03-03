Gold SniperX

Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810

Gold SniperX - Your best assistant in gold trading.

Fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Gold (XAUUSD) M1 currency pair

The strategy is based on breaking through important levels (fast scalping)

Does not use dangerous trading methods, no grids, martingales, etc.

This is a real trading algorithm - The results of this are a very stable growth curve.


Recommendations:

  • Trading pair: GOLD (XAUUSD)
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Trading leverage: 1:100 and higher
  • Broker: Any broker with a low spread
  • VPS: Use a VPS to make the EA work 24/7

Main features:

  • Always uses stop loss / take profit.;
  • No martingale / grid / hedging etc.;


Hurry to buy at the lowest price, the cost of the advisor will only increase!!

Happy trading!

