Real Miner MT5

5

Real Miner EA is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.  

All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account.

Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters.


Prop Firm Ready :

Most common  features of Prop Firm rules are added to the EA. Anyway if your Prop Firm trading needs more rules, comment me to add to the EA.


Usage :

You can use EA on all trading symbols and all timeframes. The better performance is on 28 major and cross Forex pairs and medium timeframes. (Such as M15,M30,H1,H4).

No need to use VPS.


The EA inputs :

  • Signal Settings
    • Magnitude : This is the main adjustment parameter of the entry signals. The default and recommended is 1.
    • Bar Bullish/Bearish Filter: If enabled, long trades allowed if bullish bar and short trades if bearish bar.
    • Enter only if Higher Timeframe Confirms the Trend : Double confirmation of signals on daily and weekly timeframes. Recommended to enable this option for real trading.
  • General Settings
    • Trade Type : Options : "Long,Short,Long and Short".  If you have an estimate from an instrument direction, you can limit the EA to trade only on your defined direction.
    • Magic Number
    • Max Spread : To avoid opening orders on larger spreads. Use 0 to disable the filter.
    • Take Profit : The amount of profit of orders based on points.
    • Stop Loss : The amount of stop loss of orders based on points. Use values larger than or equal to take profit.
    • Disable SL and Use Recovery : Uses Averaging (Grid) system to recover if an entry opened in the wrong direction.
    • Recovery Lot Size Mode : Can select multiplying or adding lot size of averaging (Grid) orders.
    • Recovery Orders Distance (points) : Distance of recovery orders based on the points.
    • Recovery Lot Size Multiplier 
    • Recovery Lot Size Add
    • Recovery Max Lot Size : Option to limit the lot size of recovery orders.
    • Recovery Max Number of Orders : Option to limit number of recovery orders.
    • and finally settings to limit daily profit/loss of the EA operation.
    • Support Multiple EAs for Daily Loss/Profit Limit : If enabled profit/loss of total account will be considered and if conditions meet, all EA will stop for the day. If disabled, every magic number and symbol (every EA) will be managed individually.
  • Lot Size
    • Lot Size Mode : Options : "Constant, Auto Lots Based on Balance or Equity"
    • Constant Lots
    • Lots Per 1000 Balance/Equity
  • Trailing Stop and BE
    • Trailing Stop Loss and Break Even Options are there.
  • Time Filter
    • Trading Time Filter : Filter to limit trading time of the EA. This will be applied to the first order only. Means if the recovery option is enabled, recovery orders will not follow this filter.
    • Friday close options to close all at a determined time and stop trading on the weekend.
  • News Filter 
    • Settings to avoid opening new trades at the time of economic events.


Optimization :

You can optimize all input parameters of the EA. But for faster and better results, it is recommended to use optimization settings on the attached screenshots. Also it is recommended to optimize the EA for fixed lot and large account deposits. After adjusting all parameters, you can change or optimize volume settings based on your account size.


Recommendations :

On real trading, use lower trading volumes than your test results. Especially if you are using EA on multiple symbols, reduce trading volumes.

We recommend using about 5%~10% of tested (or optimized) lot sizes on real trading. If trading on multiple symbols at the same account, use lower lots.


Factors affecting profits :

  • Liquidity – The liquidity of a market can affect the performance of the EA. But there is no major effect.
  • Volatility – Unlike scalper traders, the EA can not make profits all day because of medium sized TP/SL. Imagine if its price does not move all day, EA can open some new trades but can not make profit all day. Anyway They do not need to worry about sudden price changes.
  • Slippage – Don't worry. The EA is not sensitive to slippages.
  • Spreads – The EA is not sensitive to spreads. But if you are trading aggressively, take care of your account on spread widening times. Of course low spread accounts are better for any trading EA.
  • Time frame – The EA entry algorithm is not dependent on a specific timeframe. But the performance on medium timeframes is better.
  • Risk management – Rather than looking for one big trade, this EA looks for hundreds of small trades throughout the day/week/month. In this process the EA might also take lots of losses during the same time period. Also the number of open trades increases meaningfully. So take care about your adjustments of trade lot size and the maximum allowed number of trades.
  • Account size - If your trading balance is low, use micro or cent accounts. EA can support such accounts also.


Pricing :

I will increase the price step by step. The final price of the product is $3000. The current price is a big offer for initial buyers.


Support and Update :

This is the initial version of the EA published on the market. The product will be updated in the next weeks and new features and options will be added.

If you need any help, you are welcome to contact me.

レビュー 2
tarunaulakh970
233
tarunaulakh970 2025.07.28 02:51 
 

Hi, I installed this EA last week on a live EURUSD 30-minute chart with a small balance of $200. So far, it has delivered some positive results—around $45 in profit. Overall, it's performing well. One useful feature is the ability to choose a specific trading direction if you're concerned about the EA opening trades against the trend. To be honest, I haven’t had to contact the developer for support yet, but I’m still giving 5 stars because the EA is very straightforward to set up. I do recommend running an optimization test for best settings before going live. Goodluck!

04/08/2025: Account reached $470 but I closed lot of opened positions manualy before the weekend so it came down to $430. So far its working!

20th August 2025: Account reached $525 but then it hit drawdown, lot of trades closed at loss and the account balance now sitting at $210. Good luck!

Andrew Lee
2393
Andrew Lee 2025.07.22 21:26 
 

I’ve been testing out Real Miner on a live account and so far, it’s been a solid experience. The robot is a smart trend detector with customisable entry filters. It does open a lot of trades (which you can control) so you’ll be in trades most days. It seems to like pairs that have strong trends from what I can see, and picks the trends pretty well. I’ll provide another update at the end of the week and post my results in the comments. I would personally avoid running multiple pairs on the same account unless you have a very large balance, so ensure you back test and optimise (or use on demo account first) so you know what to expect when you go live.

Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (389)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.51 (76)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (90)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
エキスパート
Marvelous EAの紹介：究極のトレーディングパートナー Marvelous EAを使用して、FX市場の真の可能性を解き放ち、利益を最大化し、リスクを最小限に抑えましょう。この高度な自動取引ソリューションは、動的なFX市場を正確かつ効果的にナビゲートするための高度な機能を備えた、慎重に設計されたトレーディングアルゴリズムです。ゴールド - XAUUSD - H1 リアルアカウントのパフォーマンス: https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/ 2321875 主な特徴： 実証済みの取引戦略：経験豊富なトレーダーによって開発され、さまざまな市場状況でテスト済み。 自動取引：感情的なバイアスや手動介入なしで24/5取引を実行。 リスク管理：資本を保護する高度なリスク管理システム。 適応技術：変化する市場環境に継続的に学習し適応。 マルチ通貨対応：最適化された設定で複数の通貨ペアを取引。 リアルタイムモニタリング：パフォーマンスと市場分析をリアルタイムで監視。 メリット： 効率の向上：自動取引で時間と労力を節約。 精度の向上：感情的な取引決定を減らし、
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (120)
エキスパート
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : 不可能なことは何もありません。やり方を見つけ出すだけの問題です。 トップ MQL5 販売業者の 1 つによる最新の傑作、   Quantum Bitcoin EA で ビットコイン 取引の未来に足を踏み入れましょう。パフォーマンス、精度、安定性を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された Quantum Bitcoin は、不安定な暗号通貨の世界で何が可能かを再定義します。 重要！ 購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください。 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル Quantum Bitcoin/Queen チャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Bitcoin EA を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! Quantum Bitcoin EA は H1 時間枠で成功し、市場の勢いの本質を捉える トレンドフォロー戦略 を
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
エキスパート
クォンタムバロンEA 石油が「黒い金」と呼ばれるのには理由があります。Quantum Baron EA を使用すれば、比類のない精度と信頼性で石油を活用できます。 M30 チャートの XTIUSD (原油) の高オクタン価の世界を支配するように設計された Quantum Baron は、レベルアップしてエリート精度で取引するための究極の武器です。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引   価格 。       10回購入するごとに価格が50ドルずつ上がります。最終価格は4999ドルです。 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック クォンタムバロンチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Baron MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます！*** 詳細については、プライベートでお問い合わせくださ
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RX60 The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めましょう! Re
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーはXAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力層
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.25 (8)
エキスパート
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 これまでで最も先進的なバージョンのEAです。 AIによる意思決定 、 マルチAI投票 、 ダイナミックな取引ロジック を完全に統合して再構築されました。 このEAは XAUUSD（ゴールド） のM1専用として設計されていただけでなく、現在は BTCUSD と ETHUSD も完全にサポートし、高頻度エントリー、スマートなリスク管理、そして高い適応性を備えています。 OpenRouter接続の無料AI と高度なフィルターを組み合わせ、市場のあらゆる状況で精密なトレードを実現します。 インタラクティブマニュアル V10.1 とプリセット: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202/comments 公開チャンネル ライブシグナル付き）:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea V10.1 の主なアップグレード: BTCUSD と ETHUSD の完全統合 V10.1では、EAはゴールド（XAUUSD）に限定されなくなりま
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
エキスパート
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
エキスパート
MultiWay EA は、強力な平均回帰戦略に基づいた、スマートで効率的な自動売買システムです。9つの相関関係のある（さらには通常「トレンド型」とされるものも含む）通貨ペア — AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD、USDCAD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD — による広範な分散により、強い方向性の動きの後に価格が平均へ戻る動きを捉えます。 購入後、完全なセットアップ手順を受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 リアルタイムシグナル:  こちらをクリック 現在の価格 —   次の10名様はわずか $1937。 MultiWay EA は、シンプルさ、安定性、明確なロジックを重視する方に最適です — 複雑な設定は不要ですが、柔軟な資金管理とリスクコントロール機能を備えています。 このEAは本当の「セットして忘れる」哲学に従っています。ユーザーの介入を最小限に抑えながら、何年も安定して稼働でき、長期戦略に理想的です。 MultiWay EA を単独で使用することも、多様化ポートフォリオの重要な構成要素として追加す
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
エキスパート
AIQ バージョン 5.0 - 機関投資家アーキテクチャによる自律的インテリジェンス ルールベースの自動化から真の自律的インテリジェンスへの進化は、アルゴリズム取引の自然な進歩を表しています。機関投資家の定量デスクが10年以上前から探求してきたものが、実用的な実装として成熟しました。AIQ バージョン 5.0 はこの成熟を体現しています:洗練されたマルチモデルAI分析、独立した検証アーキテクチャ、そして広範な本番展開を通じて洗練された継続学習システム。 これはAI機能を追加した自動化ではありません。これは基礎から構築された自律的インテリジェンスであり、機関投資家のトレーディングデスクがどのように意思決定の検証を構造化し、運用の信頼性を管理し、適応学習システムを実装するかについての長年の研究に基づいています。バージョン 5.0 は、この開発アプローチの集大成を表しています。 バージョン 5.0 は、55以上の無料統合モデルを含む300以上のAIモデルへのアクセス、独立した検証を提供する二重のAIアナリストとリスクマネージャーの役割、ゼロダウンタイム運用を保証する自動フェイルオーバー付き
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (92)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.17 (30)
エキスパート
Aria Connector EA – V4 (学習マシン + XGBoost学習モデル +112個の有料・無料AI + 投票システム + 外部・編集可能プロンプト) 市場のほとんどのEAが「AI」や「ニューラルネットワーク」を使用していると主張しながら、実際には基本的なスクリプトのみを実行している中、 Aria Connector EA V4 は真のAI駆動トレーディングの意味を再定義します。 これは理論ではなく、マーケティングの誇大宣伝でもありません。あなたのMetaTrader 5プラットフォームと112の実際のAIモデルとの直接的で検証可能な接続であり、次世代XGBoostエンジン、編集可能プロンプト、マルチAI投票システムと組み合わされています。 初日から、Ariaは透明で進化するエコシステムとして設計されました：最初は直接GPT接続、次に自動化、そして戦略監査。 現在、V4において、Ariaは真の学習マシンとなります 。市場状況に適応し、リアルタイムで戦略を最適化し、外部の編集可能プロンプトでその知能を完全にカスタマイズできます。 60,000以上のライブ取引分析 、
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
エキスパート
ブラックフライデー50%オフ - NANO MACHINE GPT 通常価格:$997 からブラックフライデー:$498.50 (割引価格はプロモーション期間中に反映されます。) セール開始:2025年11月27日 - 期間限定のブラックフライデーイベント。 ブラックフライデー抽選: ブラックフライデーイベント期間中にNano Machine GPTを購入されたすべての購入者は、以下の賞品の抽選に参加できます: 1 x Synaアクティベーション 1 x AiQアクティベーション 1 x Mean Machine GPTアクティベーション 参加方法: 1) 購入後、 プライベートメッセージを送信 してNano Machine GPTのマニュアルと推奨設定ファイルを受け取ってください。 2) 次に、 この製品ページにコメントを投稿 して購入を確認し、ブラックフライデー抽選に 正式に登録 されます。 メッセージとコメントの両方を行った適格なブラックフライデー購入者の中から、3名の独立した当選者がランダムに選ばれます。 ブラックフライデープロモーション終了後、Nano Machine
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
エキスパート
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
エキスパート
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
エキスパート
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) XAUUSD のための精密トレーディング Live Signal Avalut X1 は、MetaTrader 5 上で XAUUSD（ゴールド）の自動売買を行うプロフェッショナル向けエキスパートアドバイザーです。1 つの EA に 4 つの相補的な戦略を統合し、さまざまな相場局面に対応します。MT5 用に自己完結しており、外部 DLL やサードパーティーインストーラーは不要です。 主な機能 1 つの EA に 4 戦略: 連携する戦略でトレンド、レンジ、ボラティリティ局面に対応。 特化したリスク管理: すべての取引でハード・ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定；ダイナミック X トレーリングストップ。 高度なフィルター手法: 最適なエントリーのための高度な EZ フィルター。 自動タイムゾーン処理: 戦略は GMT+3 を前提に開発、ブローカーのオフセットを自動検出・調整。 豊富なパラメータ: 設定用の入力が充実；外部の set ファイルなしで既定値をそのまま利用可能。 EA パネ
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (137)
エキスパート
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
エキスパート
NEXUS – 市場とともに進化する定量アダプティブ・グリッドシステム NEXUS は、リアルタイムでルールの組み合わせを生成し、それらを アウト・オブ・サンプル（out-of-sample）検証 でフィルタし、有効な市場環境で統計的優位性が検出されたときだけエントリーする 100％自動 売買システムです。 クイックスペック システムタイプ： OOS（アウト・オブ・サンプル）検証付きアダプティブ・グリッド。ニュース・ボラティリティ・セッション/曜日・オプションの出来高バリューエリアなどの環境フィルタを搭載。 対応銘柄： 主要通貨ペアおよびクロス通貨ペア（EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, AUDCHF, GBPCAD, AUDUSD）に加え、セットに応じて XAUUSD に対応。 リスクプロファイル： Conservative（保守）、Classic（標準）、Aggressive（攻撃）的の3種類を同梱。 時間足： 各セットをロードした際に 自動で設定 されます（チャートの時間足を手動で変更する必要はありません）。 セット検証： すべてのセッ
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
エキスパート
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
Raja Trading Pro
Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
エキスパート
Raja Trading PRO - The Smart BEP Recovery Grid Product Description  Are you tired of ordinary Grid EAs that get stuck in drawdown for days, chasing unrealistic profit targets? Raja Trading PRO takes the original concept to a much higher level, offering professional-grade features that are far superior to the standard version. This EA is designed with a completely different philosophy: Fast Recovery. This is not a passive EA. It is an aggressive grid system paired with the smartest exit strategy
Normal MA Crossover EA with Filters
Ruslan Zaikin
5 (1)
エキスパート
<h1>MA Crossover Professional EA</h1> <h2>Overview</h2> <p>MA Crossover Expert Advisor is an automated trading system based on moving average crossover strategy with additional RSI and ADX filters for market analysis.</p> <h2>Key Features</h2> <ul> <li><strong>Dual MA Crossover Strategy</strong>: Uses fast and slow moving averages for trend detection</li> <li><strong>RSI Filter</strong>: Optional RSI filter to avoid overbought/oversold conditions</li> <li><strong>ADX Trend Filter</strong>: Op
フィルタ:
