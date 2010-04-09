I present the La Strns Aur Expert Advisor—an automated version of a complex manual strategy based on structural and volume patterns. In short, it's based on Fibonacci ratios and tick volume analysis. The Advisor was created to transfer the logic of professional trading into an algorithm while maintaining simplicity and reliability.





The Advisor is clearly divided into two different strategies—this was done to cover two ranges of market conditions simultaneously. Fully automating such a strategy is impossible due to its complexity, so the Advisor's current performance is less than 50% of that of a professional trader working manually. I continue to improve the algorithm whenever possible, and I'm releasing one of the first versions to the market for those interested in testing it.





The Advisor was created using many years of experience in analyzing volume and understanding its impact on market structure. Each trade is opened strictly based on a pattern signal and has a fixed stop-loss and adaptive take-profit. The Expert Advisor doesn't use grids, martingale, or averaging—only signals, only clear logic. Maximum simplicity and reliability.





The Expert Advisor is designed only for gold.





Test it on a real account with a history quality of at least 90%. The chart timeframe doesn't matter—use the one that's most convenient for you. The Expert Advisor works with two timeframes simultaneously: H1 and M5, regardless of the selected one. I also recommend testing both strategies separately to better understand their trading styles—each can be disabled separately. For testing, use the parameter settings in the last screenshot.



