La Strns Aur

I present the La Strns Aur Expert Advisor—an automated version of a complex manual strategy based on structural and volume patterns. In short, it's based on Fibonacci ratios and tick volume analysis. The Advisor was created to transfer the logic of professional trading into an algorithm while maintaining simplicity and reliability.

The Advisor is clearly divided into two different strategies—this was done to cover two ranges of market conditions simultaneously. Fully automating such a strategy is impossible due to its complexity, so the Advisor's current performance is less than 50% of that of a professional trader working manually. I continue to improve the algorithm whenever possible, and I'm releasing one of the first versions to the market for those interested in testing it.

The Advisor was created using many years of experience in analyzing volume and understanding its impact on market structure. Each trade is opened strictly based on a pattern signal and has a fixed stop-loss and adaptive take-profit. The Expert Advisor doesn't use grids, martingale, or averaging—only signals, only clear logic. Maximum simplicity and reliability.

The Expert Advisor is designed only for gold.

Test it on a real account with a history quality of at least 90%. The chart timeframe doesn't matter—use the one that's most convenient for you. The Expert Advisor works with two timeframes simultaneously: H1 and M5, regardless of the selected one. I also recommend testing both strategies separately to better understand their trading styles—each can be disabled separately. For testing, use the parameter settings in the last screenshot.

Please note that the screenshots show trading results with a fixed lot. Increasing the lot size as your balance grows can result in significantly higher results. The minimum recommended deposit is $1,000.

Please let me know if you have any questions or need help choosing the optimal risk.

おすすめのプロダクト
MA Fibo Retracement
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
エキスパート
General idea of the strategy This robot does not use a Grid or a Martingale system. It just uses a simple strategy based on 2 indicators: Moving Average and Fibonacci retracement. Buy Signal: When the price is below the moving average, it indicates that the market is in a downtrend. In a downtrend, the market never falls in a straight line. It alternates between: Bearish impulses (the main downward movement) Bullish retracements (small upward bounces before the next decline) The robot, on the ot
Golden Phoenix Diamond
Jhones Jorente Garcia
エキスパート
Golden Phoenix Diamond is now in version 5.12, a 5-in-1 EA with strategies that can be activated individually or all together, working in perfect harmony. If you prefer fewer trades, you can opt to activate one or two strategies. All strategies will be managed by a sophisticated risk and return management system, with trailing stop to protect partial profits. It also features a novelty for those who want to leave some orders at specific points - the 3-line strategy, where you can add values in
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
エキスパート
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Stceffe
Fernando Souza Mendes
エキスパート
メタトレーダー5 の未来の自動取引をSTCEFFEで発見 - あなたの エリートエキスパートアドバイザー ！ 精度と信頼性：STCEFFEは、自動取引の卓越性を求めるトレーダーのための最新のエキスパートアドバイザーです。このEAは、 移動平均線 、RSI、 ボリンジャーバンド 、ADX、 ストキャスティクス などの技術指標の高度な組み合わせを利用して、非常に正確な買いと売りのシグナルを提供します。 複合シグナルシステム ：従来のEAとは異なり、STCEFFEは一つの指標に依存しません。複数のソースから複合シグナルを生成し、精度を大幅に向上させ、誤検出を減少させます。BUY（買い）かSELL（売り）かに関わらず、意思決定が多面的な分析によって裏付けられている自信があります。 高度な リスク管理 ：自己資本のパーセンテージに基づくリスク管理オプションと動的なロットサイズ計算により、STCEFFEは他のEA以上に資本を保護します。 ストップロス とテイクプロフィットを自動的に調整し、日次および週次の ドローダウン制限 を尊重することで、許容される損失を超えないようにします。 堅牢性とセキュ
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
エキスパート
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Indominous auto NASDAQ scalper
Joao Paulo Casarin Lourenco
エキスパート
This Expert Advisor is simply an automated strategy that will do no miracle. It is just what it is supposed to be as a consistent good strategy. It makes no overtrade, no martingale, no grid, it will just trade 1 position at a time when the condition is met with desired risk per trade and return greater than the risk. About the strategy: It is a scalper strategy made for NASDAQ that tries to get a piece of the intraday movement. It will trade just once or twice a day. settings: >>Install it on
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
エキスパート
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
Cybertrade Auto Fibonacci
Emanuel Andriato
4.9 (10)
インディケータ
Cybertrade Auto Fibonacci retraction and projection  - MT5 Auto Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots the Fibonacci retracement and projection based on the number of bars you select in the indicator setting. You can customize nine different levels of retraction and three levels of projection. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations. This indicator is the same one we use in ou
FREE
Golden Cream Scalper
Andrii Soma
エキスパート
シグナルリンク:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2245913 ディスカッションや質問のためのチャット:    https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/013c55ab4fefda01 開始価格: 99 ドル 価格の増分: 月間パフォーマンスが良好 (10% 以上) の場合、価格は毎月 100 ドル増加します。 標準アカウントで動作します (ECN は不要)。 少量のデータ（2024 年の 8 か月）に基づいて最適化されましたが、実際のティックを使用した長期のバックテスト実行では、バックテストで優れた結果が得られました。  戦略の仕組み: この戦略は、米国セッション前の市場の落ち着きを利用して、その日の高値と安値に基づいて 2 つの保留中の指値注文を配置します。この方法により、正確なエントリー ポイントと効率的な利益管理が保証されます。 米国の取引セッションの直前に、その日の高値/安値で買い指値注文と売り指値注文が出されます。 各取引は、リスクを管理するためにストップロス (SL) で保護されています。 1 日に実行
Supply and Demand Price Action MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
エキスパート
The Supply and Demand Price Action MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It identifies supply and demand zones based on price consolidation patterns and trades on zone retests (taps). This EA generates trades when price returns to valid zones after an initial breakout, with configurable risk management. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1, but you can test and optimize on any other instrument or timeframe. The system detects zones through conso
FREE
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
エキスパート
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
エキスパート
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
Prometheus AI Gold
Aleksei Butler
2.83 (12)
エキスパート
The expert trades using a strategy based on stochastics under the control of artificial intelligence. Developed using advanced technologies in the field of artificial intelligence and neural networks. It sets stop loss and take profit for all trades, plus it also uses a trailing stop loss to minimize risk and maximize the potential of each trade. Does not use Martingale, grid and similar dangerous money management methods. Recommendations Currency pair: XAUUSD Time frame: M15 Minimum deposit: $3
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
エキスパート
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Amo AI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
エキスパート
概要 AMO AI は、7層のディープニューラルネットワーク構造とAIアルゴリズムを組み合わせた高度なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。複数の分析レイヤーを通じて市場データを処理し、テクニカルパターンと市場行動に基づいて潜在的なトレード機会を特定します。 技術アーキテクチャ ニューラルネットワーク: 7層ディープラーニング構造 AIエンジン: 高度なパターン認識システム 分析フレームワーク: 複数時間足でのテクニカル分析 リスク管理: ポジションサイズ計算とストップロス機能を統合 ニュースフィルター: 経済カレンダーと連動し重要イベント時の取引を制御 推奨通貨ペア ゴールド取引 XAUUSD – 貴金属分析（パラメータ調整が必要） 主要ペア（推奨） EURUSD – 高い流動性、安定したスプレッド GBPUSD – ボラティリティが高くパターン認識に有利 USDJPY – 一貫したトレンド傾向 AUDUSD – 明確なテクニカルパターン 副次ペア（代替） USDCAD – 中程度のボラティリティ NZDUSD – スイングトレードに適している EURGBP – クロスペア分析可
BeiDou Trend MT5
Xian Qin Ceng
5 (1)
エキスパート
Beidou Trend EA is a trend EA with a large profit-loss ratio. Breakout trading is a very old method. It has been widely used since Livermore in the 1900s. It has been more than 120 years. This method is always effective, especially for XAUUSD and Gold with high volatility. I have been using the breakout method to make profits on XAUUSD since the beginning of my investment career. I am familiar with this method. It is old, simple and effective. Beidou Trend EA is improved based on Rising Sun Gold
Fortuno MT5
Sandy Mirelle Dos Santos Almeida
エキスパート
FortunoはMetaTrader 5用のトレードロボットで、RSI(相対力指数)指標に基づいて戦略的に操作するように設計されています。 明確なエントリー・エグジットロジックを備えた、正確で規律のある取引を求めるトレーダーに最適なFortunoは、買われすぎと売られすぎの瞬間に重点を置き、5分足チャートで自動パフォーマンスを提供します。 主な機能 調整可能な期間RSI(デフォルト:14)に基づく 買いと売りのエントリー、SL、TPを個別に設定可能 操作間の自動遅延機能を備えた複数エントリーの制御 客観的なロジックに基づく、推測に頼らない自動操作 5分足チャート（M5）のみで動作 要件 MetaTrader 5 自動取引が有効なアカウント 5分足チャート(M5) Fortunoは、RSIの読み取り値を信頼し、戦略を正確に自動化したいトレーダーの作業を簡素化するために開発されました。 それにもかかわらず、ロボットを使用するには、リスク管理と取引される資産に応じた調整に関する基本的な知識が必要です。
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
エキスパート
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
エキスパート
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
SemisScalpel
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
The   SemiScalpel   Expert Advisor is a semi-scalping system which analyzes the market using an oscillator. During tests use the "Every tick" mode. The expert works only with accounts like "Netting" Adjust   StopLoss ,   TakeProfit ,   TrailingStart ,   TrailingBreakeven   and   TrailingStop   to set the system operation mode: scalping or standard. Simple overbought/oversold levels are used. You can use one of the indicators (select the value of the   Signal   parameter): RSI CCI WPR DEM MOM RVI
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
エキスパート
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
Maximus Forex Gladius usdcad divergence patterns
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (1)
エキスパート
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - このExpert Advisorは、あなた自身の使用のために特別に設計、開発、最適化されています。 これは (USDCAD) のシンボルで、トレンドのすべてのフェーズで、スタートからフィニッシュまで、H1タイムフレームで、MT5プラットフォーム上で最高かつ最大のチャンスを活用するための強力なエキスパートアドバイザー(EA)です。 過去3年間のバックテストにおいて、印象的な精度、パフォーマンス、一貫性。 このEAは、まるでハンター、スナイパーのように、価格の動き、強さ、トレンドを分析し、最高のチャンスを辛抱強く待ち、極めて正確に仕事をこなします。 このEAは DIVERGENCE PATTERNS 戦略に基づいており、多くのネイティブおよび独自の指標も使用しています。 LIVE SIGNAL - STRATEGY No.1 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336247 LIVE SIGNAL - STRATEGY No.2 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/sig
Monkey Springs EA
Renato Takahashi
エキスパート
Monkey Springs EA   is an expert advisor that analysis   two moving averages difference (stretch) . It´s possible to trade on trend or reversal. It´s possible to configure each moving average and its difference value - stretch, as soon as a   stochastic and OBV filter . Takeprofit and stoploss are configured according to a percent of the moving averages difference. A   trail system   can also be configured, according to moving averages and stochastic. It´s also possible to configure a   average
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
エキスパート
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
エキスパート
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
エキスパート
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
エキスパート
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - バージョン 2025 249ドル - 最初の5名様限定！ ライブシグナル Sonic R Pro Enhancedのライブパフォーマンスを確認： トレード戦略 Sonic R Pro Enhancedは、Dragon Band (EMA 34とEMA 89) を基にした自動トレード戦略の改良版であり、先進的なアルゴリズムを搭載しています。 タイムフレーム: M15, M30 対応通貨ペア: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY トレードスタイル: スイングトレード - リトレースメント & 逆張り 最低資金: 500 USD レバレッジ: 1:200 以上 ユーザーガイド Sonic R Pro Enhancedはシンプルさを追求しています。設定するのは1つのパラメータ： RiskAmount のみです。 RiskAmount < 0 の場合：口座残高のパーセンテージでリスクを計算 RiskAmount > 0 の場合：1回のトレードあたりの固定リスク金額 (USD) 例: RiskA
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
エキスパート
特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (8)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。残り7件（全20件）— まもなく完売。 現在の特別価格は149ドルで、まもなく999ドルに戻ります。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
4 (3)
エキスパート
世界初のゴールドとビットコイン間の公開裁定アルゴリズム！ 毎日セール開催中！ ライブシグナル -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 時間の経過とともに推奨されるブローカー：   IC Markets 取引ペア:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 添付ファイルのシンボル:   XAUUSD H1 取引した通貨ペアが 「Market Watch」 ウィンドウに追加されていることを必ず確認してください。 口座タイプ: ECN/ロースプレッド プレフィックス設定: ブローカーがシンボルプレフィックス付きの通貨ペアを持っている場合、例えば - XAUUSD   _i 次に設定にプレフィックスを入力します：   「   _   i」 金 vs ビットコイン裁定取引: これは、これらの資産間の価格差を利用する戦略ですが、通常は直接取引されるペアではなく、競合する「安全資産」として機能します。トレーダーは、市場の不確実性やトレンド反転の時期に、金がビットコインに対して割安になる（またはその逆）のを狙い、より安価な資産を購入し、より高値で売却
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
作者のその他のプロダクト
Scodur
Damian Blaha
エキスパート
An MT5 Expert Advisor built on the real logic of manual trading: volume → cause, price → effect. It works strictly on closed candles (without redrawing), searches for accumulation zones, and opens trades on each confirmed signal. A built-in direction filter summarizes BUY/SELL volume over a period, displays percentages, and automatically limits trading based on the dominant phase. Some parameters have neutral names to protect the algorithm. The Expert Advisor is optimized for gold. If you have
Doi SLSA
Damian Blaha
エキスパート
Doi SLSA is a combined Expert Advisor that combines two independent trading modules in a single file: Scodur S3 and La Strins Aur v1.9 (Strategy A/B). Both systems are built on the same concept: volume + market structure. However, they implement it using different approaches, which increases stability in different market phases and reduces dependence on a single scenario. The Expert Advisor analyzes the market and searches for structural patterns, where the key condition is the accumulation o
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信