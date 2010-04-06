Robot Di Aur

I present to you the Robot Di Aur advisor - this is the atomation of a complex manual strategy based on a structural pattern and volume, when creating it, four years of experience in studying the volume and its impact on the market structure calculated dy Fibonacci levels were used, each transaction has a fixed stop loss and adaptive take profit. As in the case of manual trading, the advisor trades only on the gold instrument. There are three lot settings modes- fixed, 0.01 lot for the specified balance and at risk % per transaction. The advisor does not use grids, martingale or averaging. All transactions are opened by a pattern and volume signal, maximum simlicity and reliability.

The parameters of the adviser differ from those used in manual trading only because not all actions can be automated, or at least we have not succeeded in this yet, but even so, the adviser shows an average of 80% per year over the past 5 years, increasing or decreasing the risk, you can also increase or decrease the income. The most important thing in the adviser is stability abd reliability. The adviser does not open a large number of rtansactions, the algorithm is focused on rare but accurate entries, so slippage or increased spread will not affect the result.

Recommended minimum deposit- 300$. Timeframe- M5. Test on real accounts with a history quality of 90%, aslo use the settings from the last screenshot

After purchase, you will receive support, help with settings and parameter files. Write to me if you have questions or need help in choosing the optimal risk. 

The first 10 copies are only 30$!


