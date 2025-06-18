SwapWaiver MT4

Automated Swap Fee Management Tool

SwapWaiver is a utility tool designed for traders who want to avoid unnecessary swap charges, including the common triple swap fees . It is ideal for long-term traders, carry trade strategies, and users of Islamic (swap-free) accounts to avoid admin fees or losing Islamic (swap free) feature .

Also the this tool is very important to PROP FIRMS accounts , as some of PROP FIRM account must close all trades before weekend !

This tool can auto close your trades before weekend then reopen it with the same positions count & sizes to continue your trading without violating the PROP FIRM trading rules. 

Key Features:

  • Automatically closes and reopens positions before swap is charged

  • Preserves original trade parameters: lot size, TP, SL, magic number

  • Reopens trades at the same market price with a comment indicating the original entry

  • Fully automated – no manual intervention required

  • Supports multiple open trades simultaneously

How it works:

Simply configure the swap charge time according to your broker's schedule. SwapWaiver will automatically close and reopen all eligible positions at your specified time, helping you avoid overnight and triple swap charges.

Ideal for:

  • Traders aiming to reduce swap costs

  • Traders using carry trades or long-term strategies

  • Traders with swap-free (Islamic) accounts needing automatic position rollover or avoiding admin fees or losing Islamic (swap free) feature due because of holding positions for longer times

  • Anyone seeking an efficient tool to automate pre-swap position management

Important:
Make sure to set the correct time parameters based on your broker’s swap charge timing.

