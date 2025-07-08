Shadow Breaker

PRODUCT

Name: SHADOW BREAKER GOLD PROFESSIONAL EA
Tagline: Rule-Based Trend Expert for XAUUSD (Gold)

CATEGORY

Experts → Trend

SYMBOL & TIMEFRAME

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

RISK & STRATEGY

  • Risk Type: Auto lot with Stop Loss / Take Profit

  • Strategy: Trend-based technical trading

  • Constraints: No martingale, no grid, no hedge, no machine learning

WHAT IS SHADOW BREAKER?

  • A rule-driven, trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Operates on clear, predefined technical conditions.

  • Avoids high-risk trading methods — each trade follows a defined, verifiable logic.

PRICING INFORMATION

The product follows a progressive pricing model — prices may evolve as development continues and improvements are introduced.

Price stages (for reference):

  • Growth: $249

  • Next: $499

  • Final: $999

Note: The pricing roadmap is informational only and may adjust depending on updates and user feedback.

KEY FEATURES

  • Trend-following entries (no martingale, no grid, no hedge)

  • Automatic lot sizing for capital protection

  • Dual trailing stop modes (ATR-based or pip-based)

  • Prop-style risk alignment (daily limits, strict SL/TP)

  • Plug-and-play setup — includes optimized default settings (no external set files required)

STRATEGY FOCUS

  • Momentum-aware trend logic tailored for Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Strict Stop Loss / Take Profit discipline with optional trailing

  • Multiple filters for structured, rule-based execution

TRADE LOGIC & PROTECTIONS

  • Trend-based entry confirmation

  • SL and TP applied to every trade

  • Optional built-in trailing stop

  • Controlled re-entry logic for stable risk exposure

  • No martingale, grid, or hedge components

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Trading Pair: XAUUSD only

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Suggested Starting Balance: $500+ (depending on risk preference)

  • Execution Type: Market Execution

  • Spread Guideline: Tested up to ~3.5 pips

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (low spreads and stable execution recommended)

WHAT IT DOESN’T USE

  • No Grid

  • No Martingale

  • No Averaging

  • No Tick-scalping

  • No News-based trading

  • No Machine Learning / AI predictions

TESTING & USAGE NOTES

  • Use realistic spread and slippage settings for accurate backtesting

  • During Strategy Tester runs, the visual dashboard may be auto-disabled for speed optimization

  • Visual components can be toggled from input parameters

  • Not broker-specific — results may vary depending on execution quality and market conditions


