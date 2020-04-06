US 30 DeepReversal AI MT5

US30 DeepReversal AI MT5 – Check Comment Section for Set Files Download

Attached are Low and High Risk SET files. Must use for live and backtest accounts.

Advanced AI-Powered Reversal Trading for Dow Jones (US30) – Also Suitable for Prop Firm Challenge Passing

Take your trading to the next level with US30 DeepReversal AI, a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Index). Built with a blend of advanced market reversal detection algorithms and an adaptive Martingale strategy, this EA leverages artificial intelligence to identify high-probability market turning points.

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

  • Pattern recognition based on historical data

  • Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

  • Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

The result is a more intelligent and adaptive EA that aims to improve performance and reduce risk by mimicking how experienced traders think — but at machine speed.

Key Features
Deep Reversal AI Logic: Proprietary algorithms scan for market reversal zones using dynamic price action patterns and volatility filters.

Martingale Money Management (Configurable): Smartly layered position sizing with full control over multiplier limits and risk mitigation.

Fully Automated: Trades independently with optimized entry and exit logic, trailing stops, and error handling systems.

Low-Latency Execution: Designed for ultra-fast order handling with integrated slippage control.

Robust Error Handling: Email, push, and terminal alerts on trade errors or misconfigurations.

Customizable Inputs
Magic Number: Assign unique ID for multi-EA use
Max Slippage: Control execution quality with precision
Order Comments: Tag your trades for easy tracking
Risk Control: Set multiplier caps, activation conditions, and inclusion of open orders in Martingale
Manual Take Profit and Stop Loss Flexibility: Optionally allow manual adjustment of levels

Recommended Settings
Symbol: US30 (Dow Jones Index)
Timeframe: Use M15 or H1 Time Frame for optimal signal generation
Account Type: ECN or raw spread accounts preferred
Leverage: Minimum 1:100 recommended
Starting Balance: 500 USD or more (based on risk appetite)

Important Notes
Always run the EA on demo before going live.
Martingale systems carry increased risk – use proper account sizing and max drawdown controls.
VPS hosting is strongly recommended for uninterrupted operation.

Why Choose US30 DeepReversal AI
Tailored specifically for volatile market conditions
Combines AI logic and price action with configurable Martingale
Easy to use, even for beginner traders
Ongoing updates and optimizations

Turn market reversals into opportunities. Let DeepReversal AI work for you.

Download now and experience precision AI trading on the US30.

Please write to me in a message after you buy. Post-payment, I will release the EA and both Martingale and Fixed Lot Size SET FILES for US30, Gold, and BTCUSD.



