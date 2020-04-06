EA Gold ELF

EA Gold ELF is an expert advisor developed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD). It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets.

EA Gold ELF Advisor makes this experience easier with automated, well-thought-out trading strategies.

The advisor always uses SL and TP

  INSTRUMENT
  SPECIFICATIONS
  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
  • Timeframe: M15

 
  ACCOUNT
  REQUIREMENTS
  • Type: Hedging
  • Spreads: Low Spread
  • Min Deposit: 100$


Features of EA Gold ELF

  • Low drawdown
    One of the outstanding features of EA Gold ELF is its ability to maintain low drawdown levels.
  • High profit factor
    The advisor is designed for high-performance trading, offering a significant profit factor, indicating its effectiveness in generating investment returns over time.
  • Strong trading logic
    The advisor uses a reliable and effective trading strategy that not only focuses on profitability, but also minimizes risks through clearly defined logic.
  • Easy to use
    Thanks to its simple settings, this advisor is accessible to traders of any experience level.
  • Fully automated
    EA eliminates the need for constant market monitoring by fully automating the trading process.
  • Risk Awareness Strategy
    Without using dangerous trading strategies, EA Gold ELF focuses on capital preservation, making it a safer option for traders wary of high-risk trading approaches.
