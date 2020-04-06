Deepseek Maximus AI EA

Deepseek Maximus AI MT5 Expert Advisor
Where Algorithmic Precision Meets Precious Metals Mastery


🏆 FOREX Pairs Supported:

    • Metals: XAUUSD, XAGUSD

    • Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

    • Commodity Pairs: AUDUSD, USDCAD

    • Indices: NAS100, US30 (via CFD brokers)

    💡 Revolutionary Features

    Category Industry-First Innovations
    Risk Management
    - ATR-trailing stops
    - Drawdown circuit breaker
    - News impact auto-freeze
    Execution 19ms latency VPS-ready code
    Anti-slippage ICEberg algorithms
    Reporting SMART Dashboard:
    - Real-time strategy analytics
    - Central Bank event impact forecasts



    🎯 Who Should Use This EA?

    Gold Traders

    • Profit from daily $240B XAUUSD volatility without overnight stress

    • Institutional-level spread analysis (avg 0.18 pip execution)

    Forex Scalpers

    • Capture 3-15 pip moves in EURUSD/GBPUSD with 83% accuracy rate

    Portfolio Managers

    • Hedge existing positions via negative correlation pairs (e.g., USDJPY vs XAUUSD)


    🛠 Technical Specifications

    Requirements

    • MT5 Build 4100+

    • Minimum Deposit:  500 ( 1 : 100 ) / 500(1:100)/200 (1:500)

    • Recommended Broker: Raw Spread ECN (e.g., Pepperstone, IC Markets)

      ⚠️ Warning

      This is NOT a "set and forget" system. Requires:

      • Weekly strategy reviews

      • Broker with <1.5 pip XAUUSD spread

      • Basic understanding of gold macro drivers

      📥 Join other Traders Revolutionizing Their Gold/FX Trading – Click [BUY NOW] to Start Your Journey!

      © 2024 Avenafx.com. All rights reserved. Past performance ≠ future results. Trading carries risk.
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































      おすすめのプロダクト
      Gordian Knot 1
      Hidenori Tanaka
      エキスパート
      このEAは，Meta Trader 5プラットフォーム向けのシンプルな自動取引システムです．パラボリックSARを用いて，市場のトレンドを見極めてロットサイズを自動的に調整し，コツコツと利益を積み上げていきます． 主な特徴 ロットサイズの調整にマーチンゲール法を用いません． 外国為替市場閉場前にポジションを持っている場合，そのポジションは週末に持ち越しされます． このEAは複数のポジションを同時に持つことを前提としているため，利用しているブローカーのMT5口座がヘッジングシステムタイプであることを確認してください． どの執行方式・フィルポリシーであっても対応できる回路をEAに組み込んでいます． 注文価格がストップレベルに違反していた場合には自動調整が行われます． 推奨設定 シンボル：USDJPY タイムフレーム：M5(5分足チャート) デポジット：最低1,000ドル(100,000円)を推奨します すべてのパラメータはデフォルト値に設定することを推奨します．TradeVolumeは証拠金に応じて増やすことができますが，その分リスクも高まります．TakeProfitとStopLoss
      Stock Eagle EA MT5
      Ivan Pochta
      5 (1)
      エキスパート
      Stock Eagle EA – an automated trading advisor designed for the U.S. stock market. Based on a proprietary trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open long positions only . It aims to identify market drawdowns by trading waves and monitors multiple timeframes to detect optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Launch Promo   for the   Stock Eagle EA v2.0   release! Only   10 copies   available a
      Gold Ambush Breakout Aurum Xauusd Algo
      Abdulhadi Darwish
      エキスパート
      Gold Ambush Breakout Aurum Xauusd Algo ゴールド・スナイパー | トレンド・スイング戦略 | 安定した資産成長 Aurum Gold Ambushは、**XAUUSD（ゴールド）に特化した、忍耐と正確さを重視したトレーディングシステムです。毎分トレードするような高頻度ボットとは異なり、このアルゴリズムはスナイパー（狙撃手）**のように振る舞います。完璧なセットアップを待ち、最大の動きを捉えるために一撃を放ちます。 このEAは、量より質を優先し、長期的な資本成長のために設計されています。 ️ このEAはあなたに適していますか？（必ずお読みください）  * 1時間ごとのトレードや派手な「アクション」を求めている方は購入しないでください。  * 「一攫千金」を狙うギャンブルツールを求めている方は購入しないでください。  * 1回の完璧なスイングトレードが、50回の小さなスキャルピングトレードよりも価値があると理解している方はご購入ください。  * プロフェッショナルなリスクリワード比率で、着実に資産を増やしたい方はご購入ください。
      MasterEA trustfultrading
      Tobias Christian Witzigmann
      5 (1)
      エキスパート
      Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
      Lucky Euro MT5
      Evgenii Aksenov
      5 (1)
      エキスパート
      Combo Signal on MQL5: click here All our signals are now available here:  click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable brokers. Lucky Euro EA intraday classic strategy based on the analysis of price support and resistance leve
      PEA Farm Lots
      Paitoon Rienpreecha
      エキスパート
      Functionalities - Open buy and sell  - Customizable break-even AND TP SL - Implements Martingale Features Recommendations - Currency pairs: Major currency pairs - Currency pairs recommend : EURUSD - Not recommended : XAUUSD - Timeframe : 1H - Minimum deposit: $2000 per currency pair *Recommend $10000 - Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500 - Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. - Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24/7 (strongly recommended) Warning - Withdraw profits ev
      Machine Wizard MT5
      Thomas Cain
      5 (2)
      エキスパート
      Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the f
      EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
      Ruslan Pishun
      5 (1)
      エキスパート
      The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
      TrendFollowMT
      King Lok Leung
      エキスパート
      TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4) Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current
      The Catalyst EA
      Daniel Naranjo Morales
      エキスパート
      The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EAは、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム用に設計された、高度な自動売買ソフト（EA）です。特に AUDUSD通貨ペア の H1タイムフレーム での取引に特化して開発されました。このEAは、複数のインジケーターを組み合わせた戦略を採用し、市場の潜在的な反転や調整を特定して利益を得ることを目的としています。 その設計の主眼は堅牢なリスク管理にあり、動的なロットサイズ計算と多層的な取引保護機能を用いて、お客様の資金を効果的に管理します。 戦略 The Catalyst EAは、評価の高い複数のテクニカルインジケーターを組み合わせ、多角的な視点から市場環境を分析します。 パラボリックSAR を利用して、潜在的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを特定します。これは、動的なトレーリングストップロスの基盤としても機能します。 オーサムオシレーター は、市場のモメンタム（勢い）を測定し、潜在的な値動きの強さを確認するために使用されます。 RSIフィルター が、買われすぎ・売られすぎの状態を評価し、市場の極端な状況でのエントリーを回避す
      RSI Bullseye Gold MT5
      Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
      エキスパート
      Overview RSI Bullseye Gold is a high-accuracy Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. Built on an RSI-based sniper strategy, this EA identifies optimal entry points for sharp and efficient trade execution. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, RSI Bullseye Gold is optimized to consistently capture high-probability trades. Key Features RSI-Based Precision Entry: Detects overbought and oversold conditions for sniper-accurate trades. Gold-Focused Strategy: Special
      Remora fish Mt5
      Marta Gonzalez
      エキスパート
      You know you are not a shark but maybe you can be a   remora fish. You just have to locate a shark and feed on the remains. This system uses an indicator that detects the movements of the shark and positions itself in favor of it, taking advantage of its capture. This system analyzes the market looking for the waves that the shark produces in the forex sea when it attacks the market. Once the shark attack is located, it enters the market to catch a piece of the catch. All operations have their
      Regression Analysis Candles EA
      Preecha Chanthakan
      エキスパート
      Regression analysis Candles EA used regress equation degree 5 and equation line from two lower points and two high points draw two straight lines. It make four trends to compare for determine buy/sell orders. we put pending order buy limit/buy stop or sell limit/sell stop when has order. we has limit order least than 99 orders. we close all orders has ten cases it chooses to variable market we has C.V. parameter and we have many functions used in system. we divide our system to four modules. The
      TrendWave Navigator
      Michael Kolawole Shodimu
      エキスパート
      Title: TrendWave Navigator – Multi-Timeframe Trend-Following EA Short Description: Catch strong market trends with precision! Trades Forex majors and XAUUSD using H1 trend detection and M15 pullback entries. Smart risk management with low drawdown. Full Description Overview: TrendWave Navigator is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that captures sustained directional moves while filtering out choppy market noise. Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold). Ideal for tr
      QuantNasdaqPro
      AutomaticTrading
      エキスパート
      下半期のナスダック指数を取引するために特別に設計された決定的な取引戦略である QuantNasdaqPro をご覧ください。当社のボラティリティと価格ベースの戦略は、高度な定量的ストレステストソフトウェアを使用して何百万回も綿密にテストされており、実際の市場で効果的であることが証明されています。 主な特徴：  ボラティリティと価格に基づいた取引: ボラティリティと価格の変化に基づいて市場機会を利用し、利益を最大化するための正確なシグナルを提供します。  広範なテスト済み: 当社の戦略は、高度な定量ソフトウェアを使用して数百万回のストレス テストを受け、実際の市場条件下で検証され、その信頼性と一貫性が保証されています。  完全に構成およびカスタマイズ可能: ニーズや好みに合わせてパラメーターを調整します。自分の取引スタイルに最適な取引スケジュールを自由に選択できます。  ロット管理: リスクを効率的に管理するために、乗数を使用して最大ロットと最小ロットを定義します。 使用上の推奨事項:  インデックス: ナスダック  締め切り: H1  最低入金額: $1000  アカウントタイプ
      EA Skynet MT5
      Ruslan Pishun
      2.25 (4)
      エキスパート
      This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The  SKYNET  system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders. The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with
      Ichimoku Cloud Breakout
      Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
      エキスパート
      General Idea of the Strategy The Ichimoku Cloud Breaker robot harnesses the power of the famous Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator but with a unique multi–timeframe approach. The goal of the robot is to identify true trend breakouts while filtering out false signals. The robot continuously monitors the Ichimoku clouds across multiple timeframes and only opens a position when the signals are perfectly aligned between the smaller and higher timeframes. Result: precise, powerful, and high–potential entri
      CyberCore EA
      Eduard Nagayev
      エキスパート
      Introducing CybeCore EA - a cutting-edge Forex trading advisor that utilizes an innovative strategy based on fully-transformers without decoders, operating on the foundation of the CyberVision EA advisor. What sets CybeCore EA apart from CyberVision EA is its ability to analyze data with unprecedented accuracy and speed, achieved through the application of advanced machine learning techniques. CybeCore EA employs a decoder-less architecture, significantly enhancing the efficiency of its trading
      NewMotherBot
      Joni Fat
      エキスパート
      Joni Lee Second Forex Robot in the Market CAN RUN WITH ONLY $300 (recomended minimum deposit) LOT size 0.01 if <$2000 else 0.02 Introducing the “Joni Lee First Forex Robot,” a trailblazing innovation in automated forex trading. Developed by the renowned Joni Lee, this robot is the first of its kind, setting new standards in the forex market. Key Features: Can take profit (TP) and cut loss (CL) State-of-the-Art Algorithms:   Employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and execute tra
      Natalysix1
      Nataliia Deshko
      エキスパート
      Description adviser NatalySix1. Automatic advisor based on 3 MA, also adjustable moving average method, you add adjustable commission, compared to the currency you use, tp points and step in case if it enters wrong position,  when changing buy or sell conditions, director closes all positions if he or she exceeds a certain level, for example 10 euros, use a director preferably with a lot that does not exceed 0.01, 0.02 a risky strategy to avoid daring to use with larger lots ,,  to decrease the
      Modern bot
      Nadiya Mirosh
      エキスパート
      The Forex trading advisor Modern bot is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes deals using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in the code without human intervention. The main task of the ego is to instantly make a deal where a person loses time for analysis and decision making. They also automate trading, removing the emotional burden from a person and allowing you to save time. Scalping is one of the varieties of short-term strategies, moreover, the shortest of them. Usin
      Euro Sniper Pro
      Suwanon Kosiri
      エキスパート
      Euro Sniper Pro is a high-precision trading algorithm engineered specifically for EURUSD . Unlike high-frequency scalpers, this EA adopts a "Sniper" approach—patiently waiting for high-probability setups on the M15 timeframe (and higher) before executing a trade. Designed for traders who seek consistent growth with a safety net, Euro Sniper Pro incorporates a Smart Recovery Calculation . If the market moves against an order, the internal algorithm calculates the precise volume and position for r
      TrendFusion X
      Daniel Mandachi
      エキスパート
      TrendFusion X is a fully automated trading solution designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and structured decision-making. It combines a trend scoring model with multi-timeframe analysis and confirmation logic to ensure trades are executed only under technically favorable conditions. Built for modern trading environments, TrendFusion X adapts to changing market behavior and focuses on quality setups rather than volume. Core Features Trend Strength Scoring System Filters out weak
      Wick Sniper Reversal Pro
      Anuoluwapo Oluwatobi Ayeni
      5 (1)
      エキスパート
      WickSniper Reversal Pro EA - Automated Inside Bar Breakout Trading Transform Your Trading with Professional Automation WickSniper Reversal Pro EA is the automated version of our highly successful WickSniper Pro indicator (1000+ downloads). This powerful Expert Advisor automatically detects and trades inside bar breakout patterns, eliminating the need for manual monitoring while maintaining the same proven strategy. Key Features Advanced Pattern Recognition - Inside Bar Detection: Au
      DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      エキスパート
      [ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
      SSscalp
      Mary Wambui Waweru
      エキスパート
      Hello, SSscalp is a fairly aggressive scalping bot. Applicable currency pairs in this case include GBPUSD, USDJPY, and EURUSD. You are welcome to optimize the strategy to your liking, but the default settings are still okay. The attached historical modelling is based on EVERY TICK model though if you have good quality custom symbols feel free to use them for back testing. 
      Equity Compounder
      Mohammadaarif Maqbulh Mansuri
      エキスパート
      Equity Compounder is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, with hidden reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automatically
      First Scalper MT5
      Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
      5 (4)
      エキスパート
      First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA  doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop
      Hunter plus for gold
      Fahd Hammoune
      エキスパート
      当社の製品は現在割引中です。私たちだけではありませんが、私たちは最高です。 あなたは金市場で新たな機会を探している投資家ですか? 取引をマスターするのに役立つ、信頼性の高いインテリジェントなツールが必要ですか? それ以上を見ていません！ リスクを最小限に抑えながら利益を最大化するように設計された革新的な取引ロボット、Hunter Plus for Gold をご覧ください。 インテリジェントなリスク管理 Hunter Plus for Gold では、ストップロスのリスクは問題になりません。 このロボットには、トレンドの大幅な変化を検出した場合にのみ介入するリアクティブストップロスが装備されています。 これにより、オープンポジションの少なくとも 1% のゲインで安全なエグジットが保証されます。 したがって、投資は予期せぬ変動から保護されます。 高度な分析と強力な戦略 Hunter Plus for Gold は、複数の時間セクションと 4 つの独自のインジケーターを使用して、ポジションをオープンする前に一連の条件を組み合わせます。 このアプローチにより、強力かつ正確なパフォーマンス
      このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
      Quantum Queen MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.98 (384)
      エキスパート
      トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
      AI Gold Sniper MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      4.88 (24)
      エキスパート
      実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
      Nova Gold X
      Hicham Chergui
      5 (8)
      エキスパート
      重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
      Aot
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      4.69 (42)
      エキスパート
      AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
      NTRon 2OOO
      Konstantin Freize
      4.89 (18)
      エキスパート
      XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 : XAU
      Quantum King EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (94)
      エキスパート
      Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
      Zenox
      PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
      4.63 (19)
      エキスパート
      ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
      AI Gold Trading MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      5 (11)
      エキスパート
      実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
      X Fusion AI
      Chen Jia Qi
      5 (18)
      エキスパート
      X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。残り7件（全20件）— まもなく完売。 現在の特別価格は179ドルで、まもなく999ドルに戻ります。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:
      Mad Turtle
      Gennady Sergienko
      4.57 (76)
      エキスパート
      シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
      CryonX EA MT5
      Solomon Din
      5 (7)
      エキスパート
      Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
      Golden Hen EA
      Taner Altinsoy
      5 (9)
      エキスパート
      概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAはエントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAのコアロジックは特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによってオープンされたすべての取引は、事前定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   お知らせチャンネル  | 設定ファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、特定の弱気パターンの後に潜在的な強気反転シグナルを特定するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2 (H4):   こ
      Aura Ultimate EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.85 (88)
      エキスパート
      Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.87 (496)
      エキスパート
      ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
      Pivot Killer
      Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
      4.6 (20)
      エキスパート
      長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
      ABS GoldGrid
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      4.14 (28)
      エキスパート
      特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
      Autorithm AI
      Zaha Feiz
      4.5 (12)
      エキスパート
      Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]     [SET FILES]
      Ultimate Pulse
      Clifton Creath
      5 (3)
      エキスパート
      live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
      AI Forex Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.44 (64)
      エキスパート
      AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
      Aura Black Edition MT5
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.36 (50)
      エキスパート
      Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
      The Gold Reaper MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.47 (88)
      エキスパート
      プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
      Goldwave EA MT5
      Shengzu Zhong
      5 (5)
      エキスパート
      実運用シグナル（リアル口座） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA は、MQL5 に表示されている 検証済みのリアルトレードシグナル と同一のロジックおよび執行ルールを使用しています。 推奨された最適化設定 を使用し、 信頼性の高い ECN / RAW スプレッドブローカー を利用した場合、実際の取引動作は当該リアルシグナルのパフォーマンスおよび取引構造に近いものとなります。 なお、ブローカー条件、スプレッド、約定品質、VPS 環境の違いにより、個々の結果は異なる場合があります。 本 EA は数量限定販売となっており、価格 USD 299 にて残り 1 本のみです；ご購入後、プライベートメッセージにてご連絡いただければ、ユーザーマニュアルおよび推奨設定をお渡しします。 過度なグリッド取引なし、危険なマーチンゲールなし、ナンピン（平均取得単価引き下げ）なし。 重要：GoldWave は実際の市場環境向けに設計されています。 本システムは AI 補助型の適応ロジ
      Vortex Gold EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (27)
      エキスパート
      Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
      Argos Rage
      Aleksandar Prutkin
      4.56 (25)
      エキスパート
      新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
      Golden Synapse
      Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
      3.69 (52)
      エキスパート
      Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
      XAU Master EA
      Branislav Bridzik
      5 (3)
      エキスパート
      XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
      Golden Mirage mt5
      Michela Russo
      4.71 (31)
      エキスパート
      Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
      The Techno Deity EA MT5
      Solomon Din
      エキスパート
      The Techno Deity — XAUUSD デジタル・ドミナンス ライブシグナルとモニタリング：こちらの公式リンクからリアルタイムのパフォーマンスを確認できます： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 プロモーション：Cryon X-9000 アドバイザーをプレゼントとして受け取ることができます。条件の確認とアクセスについては、直接お問い合わせください The Techno Deityは、ゴールド市場の混沌の中に構造的な秩序を求めるトレーダーのために開発されたハイテク・トレーディング・エコシステムです。価格を追うだけでなく、機関投資家の関心ゾーンや市場の不均衡を特定するデジタル直感アルゴリズムを搭載しています。 主なメリット リクイディティ・インテリジェンス：隠れた流動性をスキャンし、急激なインパルスの可能性が高いポイントでエントリーします。 ニューラル・トレンドフィルター：ノイズや偽の調整を排除し、真のトレンドを判別します。 ゼロ・グリッド哲学：ナンピン、グリッド、マーチンゲールを一切使用しません。「ワン・エントリー、ワン・エグジット
      The ORB Master
      Profalgo Limited
      4.88 (24)
      エキスパート
      PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
      Golden Zephyr
      Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
      5 (1)
      エキスパート
      Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
      作者のその他のプロダクト
      Close All Button EA
      Abraham Theuri Wangui
      4.6 (5)
      ユーティリティ
      MQL5ユーティリティボタンの紹介 - 楽な取引管理のための究極のソリューション!ワンクリックで、すべてのオープンポジションを即座に閉じることができ、取引体験をこれまで以上にスムーズかつ効率的にします。 この革新的なツールは、シンプルさを念頭に置いて設計されており、あらゆるレベルのトレーダーにとって使いやすいことを保証します。あなたがベテランの専門家であろうと初心者であろうと、MQL5ユーティリティボタンは比類のない容易さであなたの取引を管理するための手間のかからない方法を提供します。 このボタンは、すべてのオープンポジションを閉じるプロセスを簡素化するだけでなく、貴重な時間を節約します。各ポジションを1つずつ手動で閉じる必要はもうありません-MQL5ユーティリティボタンは、ほんの数秒ですべてを行います。 では、なぜ待つのですか?今すぐMQL5ユーティリティボタンをダウンロードして、取引を次のレベルに引き上げましょう。シンプルで効率的、そしてすぐに使用できる-貿易管理プロセスを合理化しようとしているトレーダーに最適なツールです。
      FREE
      Moving Average RSI EA
      Abraham Theuri Wangui
      エキスパート
      移動平均とRSI EA 移動平均と RSI EA をご紹介します。これは、外国為替市場で最適な取引パフォーマンスを実現するためにテクニカル分析の力を活用するように設計された究極の取引パートナーです。 主な特徴: デュアル移動平均クロス:   EA は 2 つの移動平均を利用して市場トレンドを特定し、買いまたは売りのシグナルを生成します。これらの移動平均のクロスオーバーは、潜在的な市場の方向性の変化を示す強力な指標となります。 RSIの確認:   シグナルの精度を高めるために、EA には 30 および 70 の重要なレベルの相対強度指数 (RSI) が組み込まれています。これにより、EA は市場の状況を確認し、買われすぎと売られすぎの状況を特定して、高確率の取引を保証できます。 動的なロットサイズ管理:   EA には、さまざまな取引スタイルやリスクの好みに合わせてさまざまなロットサイズ モードが含まれています。動的ロットサイズ モードでは、EA が口座残高に基づいてロットサイズをインテリジェントに計算し、最適なリスク管理を確保し、潜在的な利益を最大化します。 包括的な取引
      FREE
      AlphaTrader Pro
      Abraham Theuri Wangui
      エキスパート
      AlphaTrader Pro エキスパートアドバイザー 概要： AlphaTrader Pro は、金融市場で 10 年以上の経験を持つチームによって細心の注意を払って作成された、洗練された Expert Advisor です。私たちは即座に富が得られるという非現実的な主張はしませんが、トレーダーが情報に基づいた意思決定を行えるように設計された信頼できるツールを提供します。 主な特徴: 戦略的アプローチ: AlphaTrader Pro は、経験豊富なチームの専門知識と高度な指標の力を組み合わせた、取引に対する戦略的アプローチを採用しています。 マルチ指標分析: EA はさまざまな指標を利用して市場の状況を包括的に分析します。このマルチインジケーターのアプローチは、より堅牢で正確な取引シグナルを提供することを目的としています。 EURUSD と GBPUSD の焦点: AlphaTrader Pro は EURUSD と GBPUSD の通貨ペアでの取引に最適化されており、これらの市場の独自の特性に合わせた特殊な戦略を提供します。 リスク管理: 資本保護を優先するため
      Scalpie
      Abraham Theuri Wangui
      エキスパート
      取引の世界での究極のスキャルピング仲間である Scalpie をご紹介します。相対強度指数 (RSI) の力を活用するように設計された Scalpie は、単なる専門アドバイザーではありません。正確かつ自信を持って市場をナビゲートするための戦略的な味方です。 ヘッジ口座向けに調整された Scalpie には、潜在的な利益を最大化しながら投資を保護するための高度なストップロスとテイクプロフィットのメカニズムが組み込まれています。主要な外国為替ペア、マイナー通貨、暗号通貨、または市場のその他のシンボルを取引する場合でも、Scalpie は多様な取引環境にシームレスに適応します。 多用途性が Scalpie のデザインの中核です。 Scalpie は、短期的なバーストから長期的なトレンドまで、さまざまな時間枠にわたって運用できる機能を備えており、いつでも市場の動きを利用することができます。さらに、ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェイスにより簡単にカスタマイズでき、設定のわずかな調整でも最適な結果が得られます。 お客様の最小限の労力で安定したパフォーマンスを一貫して提供する Scalp
      Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
      Abraham Theuri Wangui
      エキスパート
      Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
      Infinity Scalper EA MT5
      Abraham Theuri Wangui
      エキスパート
      The Infinity Scalper EA is a cutting-edge automated trading system designed to leverage precision scalping strategies for consistent profitability in forex markets. Drawing inspiration from the limitless potential of infinity , this expert advisor embodies the concept of boundless opportunities in trading, where precision, adaptability, and persistence converge to create a robust tool for traders. Infinity in Trading Much like the mathematical concept of infinity, the forex market operates in an
      フィルタ:
      レビューなし
      レビューに返信