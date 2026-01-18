Psycho Matrix 101 MT5
- エキスパート
- Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
- バージョン: 3.0
- アクティベーション: 10
🔷 Psycho Matrix 101 – Adaptive Multi-Momentum Trading System (MT5)
Psycho Matrix 101 is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built on a hybrid momentum-structure algorithm
This EA is not a simple indicator crossover bot.
It uses a dynamic “market psychology matrix” to detect when price momentum, trend strength, and directional imbalance align — then executes time-controlled trades with strict capital protection rules.
🚀 Unique Trading Technique (Core Advantage)
🔹 Psycho-Momentum Matrix Logic (Exclusive)
Unlike traditional systems that rely on price alone, Psycho Matrix 101 analyzes:
-
RSI of ADX values (momentum of trend strength itself)
-
Directional Imbalance (+DI vs –DI) across two timeframes
-
Relative distance between multiple SMAs to detect compression and expansion phases
-
Absolute volatility difference filter to avoid low-quality signals
👉 This allows the EA to trade market pressure, not just price movement.
🧠 How the Strategy Works (Simplified)
-
Trend Strength Validation
-
ADX confirms whether the market has enough energy to move
-
RSI is calculated on ADX data, not price → early momentum detection
-
-
Directional Control
-
+DI and –DI are compared to confirm buyer or seller dominance
-
Conflicts are filtered out automatically
-
-
Market Compression Filter
-
Multiple SMAs are compared using absolute distance logic
-
Trades only trigger when the market exits indecision zones
-
-
Dual-Timeframe Confirmation
-
Main execution timeframe (default M3)
-
Higher validation timeframe (default M10)
-
Reduces false entries and noise
-
-
Time-Based Trade Management
-
Prevents long exposure during reversals or news spikes
-
🛡️ Advanced Risk & Capital Protection
✔ Smart Lot Validation (broker min/max enforced)
✔ Automatic Margin Check before entry
✔ Equity Drawdown Protection
-
Closes all positions if loss threshold is reached
-
Suspends trading temporarily after losses
✔ Profit Target Auto-Shutdown
-
EA removes itself after reaching a predefined profit goal
✔ Broker Stop-Level & TP Validation
-
Prevents “Invalid Stops” errors
✔ Market Session & Trading Permission Checks
This makes the EA safe for live accounts, including strict brokers.
⏱️ Optimized for Stability
📊 Best Trading Conditions
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Markets: Forex majors & minors
-
Best for gold but make your Daily profit wisely and close
-
Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY adjust TP as you like
-
Timeframes:
-
Execution: M3
-
Confirmation: M10
-
-
Account Type: any , ECN , raw
-
Broker: Any true MT5 broker we recommend icmarkets https://icmarkets.com/open-trading-account/live/?camp=69337
-
Minimum Deposit: Flexible (depends on lot size) more fund more price range you can control
-
Note : the negative equity because you covering a price range to trade on /// a look back feature will be added soon to control out of range
⚙️ Fully Customizable Inputs
-
Lot size
-
Take Profit (pips)
-
Maximum open positions
-
RSI, ADX, and SMA periods
-
Timeframes
-
Logging on/off
❗ Important Notes
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No hedging
-
Trades only when conditions align
This EA is designed for controlled, logical trading, to control un-logical price movement.
👤 Who This EA Is For
✅ Traders who value logic over hype
✅ Users who want automatic risk control
✅ Investors who prefer short exposure trades
✅ Developers who understand indicator synergy
❌ Not for gamblers or “100% win rate” seekers
📌 Final Words
Psycho Matrix 101 is a technical, psychology-driven Expert Advisor built for traders who want a clean, disciplined, and adaptive system.
🔒 Stable. Logical. Professional.