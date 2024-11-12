Bitcoin MT5 Bot
- エキスパート
- Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
- バージョン: 1.12
- アップデート済み: 28 2月 2025
- アクティベーション: 10
Bitcoin MT5 Bot でビットコイン取引を自動化！
ビットコイン取引専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザーで暗号通貨市場のチャンスを活用しましょう。
Bitcoin MT5 Bot は、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォーム上でビットコインを取引するために最適化された高度なエキスパートアドバイザー (EA) です。トレンド戦略とリスク管理を採用し、複数のタイムフレームでトレンドと買われすぎ/売られすぎレベルを分析して、暗号通貨市場の変動から最大限の利益を目指します。
主な利点
- リスクの自動管理: 資金の安全を守り、口座残高と市場状況に応じてポジションサイズを調整します。
- 毎分スキャン: 毎分の継続的な分析により、ビットコイン価格の迅速な変動を捉えます。
- 適応性: さまざまなタイムフレームと戦略に容易に調整でき、完全なカスタマイズが可能です。
技術的特徴
- トレンド、買われすぎ、売られすぎの分析: ビットコインのトレンドを検出・追従し、買われすぎ・売られすぎの条件を評価して、強気相場と弱気相場の両方で取引を行います。
- 利益の最適化: 目標利益とリスクレベルに基づいてポジションサイズを自動的に計算します。
- 動的ドローダウン管理: 損失を管理し、長期的な取引の安定性を高めます。
推奨使用条件
- 推奨資金: $1000
- 推奨レバレッジ: 1:100 以上
- 推奨資産: BTCUSD
仕組み
Bitcoin MT5 Bot はビットコインの価格トレンドをリアルタイムで分析し、高度なテクニカルシグナルと買われすぎ/売られすぎ設定に基づいてポジションサイズを調整し、注文を実行します。
免責事項: 暗号通貨取引にはリスクが伴います。Bitcoin MT5 Bot は利益を保証するものではなく、資金の一部またはすべてを失う可能性があります。
I'm writing this first review after 16 days of use and I'm putting a screenshot of the trad dump in the comments. I must admit I have mixed feelings about using this EA. There is no stoploss as such. You set the percentage of the account size you want to risk. Initially I set 5% but 5 out of 9 trades I lost and ended up in the negative. After talking to the developer I found out that the program is basically designed to lose 100% of the account. The developer is willing to make you setup for 5% risk for a fee.So I set it to 50% and 1,2% target profit for one trade and let EA work on 1K account. In 9 her and 12 tradu there was not a single loss and a profit of about $100. 10% profit in 9 days is very nice but it only takes one loss and the account is half. Which scares me. For the next two weeks I will try to reduce the risk to 40% and the profit to 1,5%. I must add that I trade at 1:2 leverage because the IC market does not allow more.After that I will do an Edit review.
6.2. Edit:Unfortunately, this EA did not appeal to me. Unfortunately, it happened to me several times that one trade was open for 10 days. When it returned to the purchase price, I stopped it, of course with a loss. Almost immediately another trade was opened, which lasted 5 days and was closed with a loss.