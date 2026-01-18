SegnaliSezioni
Seksin Wisetsaksri

Livyatan

Seksin Wisetsaksri
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real29
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real29" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

📌 Signal Overview

  • Manual trading based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and market structure

  • Focus on high-quality entries, not overtrading

  • Designed for steady growth with controlled risk

  • Trades are executed only when clear setups are confirmed

💼 Account & Risk Requirements

  • Recommended balance: minimum $1,000 per 0.02 lot

  • Accounts with lower balance may experience higher drawdown or mismatched results

  • To copy lot sizes more accurately, it is recommended to have 10–15% more balance than the signal provider

  • Suggested slippage/spread setting: 10–15 points

📊 Trading Strategy

  • Based on liquidity, market structure, and institutional behavior

  • No martingale, no grid, no over-leveraging

  • Each trade is planned with defined risk and logical exit

  • Risk is adjusted according to market volatility and session conditions

🛡 Risk Management

  • Strict risk control on every position

  • Focus on capital preservation first, profit second

  • Drawdowns are expected but kept within reasonable limits

  • Strategy avoids emotional trading and revenge entries

📈 Performance Expectations

  • Targeting consistent monthly growth, not unrealistic gains

  • Performance depends on market conditions and follower settings

  • This signal is designed for long-term investors, not short-term gambling

💰 Profit & Capital Management

  • Regular profit withdrawal is recommended (weekly or monthly)

  • Avoid compounding aggressively to reduce psychological and account risk

  • Maintain sufficient free margin at all times

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Subscribers are fully responsible for their own trading decisions and potential losses.

⭐ Who This Signal Is For

  • Investors seeking disciplined manual trading

  • Traders who value risk control and consistency

  • Followers who prefer quality trades over quantity


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.18 03:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.18 03:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.18 03:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.18 03:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 03:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
