SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / XAU Power NY Session
Jinarto

XAU Power NY Session

Jinarto
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 15%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
12
Profit Trade:
10 (83.33%)
Loss Trade:
2 (16.67%)
Best Trade:
1.87 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.81 USD
Profitto lordo:
9.53 USD (990 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3.02 USD (244 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (4.91 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4.91 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.62
Attività di trading:
9.34%
Massimo carico di deposito:
95.52%
Ultimo trade:
41 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
3.60
Long Trade:
12 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.16
Profitto previsto:
0.54 USD
Profitto medio:
0.95 USD
Perdita media:
-1.51 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-1.81 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.81 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.12 USD
Massimale:
1.81 USD (3.43%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.50% (1.85 USD)
Per equità:
13.30% (5.92 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 746
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.87 USD
Worst Trade: -2 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +4.91 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.81 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
4xHubInternational-Server
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server-03
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
97 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

XAU Power NY Session is a systematic XAUUSD (Gold) trading signal built to capture New York session volatility with disciplined, rule-based execution.

Trades are executed algorithmically with strict risk control and session filtering to avoid low-quality market conditions. The signal is designed for traders who prefer a transparent, consistent approach to gold trading rather than discretionary decisions.

Subscription: $30 / month
Recommended starting size: 0.01 lot
Leverage: 1:500
Suggested minimum balance: $30–$50 (higher balance recommended for smoother drawdown)
Infrastructure: New York VPS + IC Markets for low-latency execution

Questions about settings or risk guidance: feel free to message the developer.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.14 04:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 01:36
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.14 01:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.14 00:36
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.14 00:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.14 00:36
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.13 19:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 19:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 19:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.13 19:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 19:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
XAU Power NY Session
30USD al mese
15%
0
0
USD
51
USD
1
100%
12
83%
9%
3.15
0.54
USD
13%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.