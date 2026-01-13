SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / EasyGold Ea
smith moses

EasyGold Ea

smith moses
0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 -31%
PUPrime-Live
1:100
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
460
Profit Trade:
223 (48.47%)
Loss Trade:
237 (51.52%)
Best Trade:
11.19 GBP
Worst Trade:
-14.46 GBP
Profitto lordo:
292.49 GBP (1 407 038 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-323.57 GBP (1 520 678 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (10.06 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
29.32 GBP (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
66.52%
Massimo carico di deposito:
97.61%
Ultimo trade:
5 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
369
Tempo di attesa medio:
37 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.39
Long Trade:
220 (47.83%)
Short Trade:
240 (52.17%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.90
Profitto previsto:
-0.07 GBP
Profitto medio:
1.31 GBP
Perdita media:
-1.37 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-6.30 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-15.04 GBP (5)
Crescita mensile:
-31.03%
Algo trading:
69%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
66.40 GBP
Massimale:
79.41 GBP (70.27%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
70.27% (79.41 GBP)
Per equità:
10.96% (9.00 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 348
XAUUSD.s 86
USDCAD.s 22
USDJPY.s 4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD -54
XAUUSD.s 26
USDCAD.s -12
USDJPY.s 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD -117K
XAUUSD.s 3.8K
USDCAD.s -421
USDJPY.s 15
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +11.19 GBP
Worst Trade: -14 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10.06 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6.30 GBP

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PUPrime-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Introducing a powerful XAUUSD Scalping EA engineered to trade Gold at the strongest support and resistance zones, where smart money enters the market.

This EA is built for speed, accuracy, and discipline, executing high-probability scalps during optimal market conditions. With a 95% backtest success rate and verified live trade performance, it removes emotion and guesswork from gold trading.

🔥 Why This EA Stands Out

✔ Trades XAUUSD only – fully optimized for Gold
✔ Enters at institutional-grade support & resistance levels
Fast scalping strategy designed for volatile gold moves
Proven backtest + live trading evidence
✔ Smart risk management to protect capital
✔ Fully automated – no manual intervention needed

💡 Who This EA Is For

  • Traders who want consistent scalping opportunities

  • Traders tired of late entries and false breakouts

  • Anyone looking to automate gold trading with precision

⏳ Don’t Chase the Market — Let the Market Come to You

Gold respects levels. This EA waits patiently and strikes only when price reacts at the strongest zones.

👉 Activate your edge on XAUUSD today.
👉 Get instant access and start trading Gold with confidence.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.13 00:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 00:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.13 00:09
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
EasyGold Ea
30USD al mese
-31%
0
0
USD
69
GBP
2
69%
460
48%
67%
0.90
-0.07
GBP
70%
1:100
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.