Kanong Paliphatrangkura

ProNick KP

Kanong Paliphatrangkura
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 125 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 23%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
36
Profit Trade:
27 (75.00%)
Loss Trade:
9 (25.00%)
Best Trade:
59.80 USD
Worst Trade:
-25.75 USD
Profitto lordo:
281.84 USD (11 082 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-115.85 USD (2 575 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (123.89 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
123.89 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.29
Attività di trading:
3.97%
Massimo carico di deposito:
30.70%
Ultimo trade:
8 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
36
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
4.50
Long Trade:
30 (83.33%)
Short Trade:
6 (16.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.43
Profitto previsto:
4.61 USD
Profitto medio:
10.44 USD
Perdita media:
-12.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-36.41 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-36.41 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
23.45%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
9.68 USD
Massimale:
36.85 USD (4.68%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.83% (36.41 USD)
Per equità:
1.99% (15.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
US30 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 95
US30 71
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.4K
US30 7.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +59.80 USD
Worst Trade: -26 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +123.89 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -36.41 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live17" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
17.00 × 1
This System is focusing on high-liquidity assets: Gold, Crude Oil, and Major Indices. Precision-based technical strategy utilizing Supply/Demand zones and multi-timeframe analysis, from H4 down to M15, to identify the high-probability. The execution is based on precision and market context, ensuring optimal entry points. This system aims for high Reward-to-Risk ratios and keep market exposure minimal by exiting trades quickly once targets are met. Disciplined execution with no emotional bias. 

·   Trades: US30, XUAUSD, XTIUSD

·   Max Controlled Drawdown: 10%

·   Expected Profit: Monthly 10% +

·   No Martingale, no hedging, no emotional trading

·   Recommended Minimum Deposit: $500 or More

·   Recommended Leverage: 500 and More (MT4)

 

For optimal results, ICMarkets with ‘raw spread account’ is strongly recommended!

Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.13 09:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 12:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 12:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 11:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 11:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 10:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 10:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 05:19
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 05:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.11 15:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 15:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 15:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.11 15:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 15:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
ProNick KP
125USD al mese
23%
0
0
USD
856
USD
1
0%
36
75%
4%
2.43
4.61
USD
5%
1:500
