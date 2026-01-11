SegnaliSezioni
Inyoman Adi Sastrawan

PhoenixGold

Inyoman Adi Sastrawan
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2026 13%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
150
Profit Trade:
119 (79.33%)
Loss Trade:
31 (20.67%)
Best Trade:
5.86 USD
Worst Trade:
-23.60 USD
Profitto lordo:
145.96 USD (8 774 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-151.54 USD (8 648 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (19.35 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
19.35 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
150
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.08
Long Trade:
100 (66.67%)
Short Trade:
50 (33.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.96
Profitto previsto:
-0.04 USD
Profitto medio:
1.23 USD
Perdita media:
-4.89 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-0.94 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-23.60 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
13.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
35.86 USD
Massimale:
66.48 USD (121.36%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
63.03% (66.48 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 150
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 126
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +5.86 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +19.35 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.94 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

This signal is generated by a rule-based Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold), with a focus on risk management, volatility control, and disciplined execution.

The system uses multi-timeframe trend confirmation and pending order execution to trade selectively. Trading activity may be reduced or paused during extreme market volatility.

The EA does not use martingale or grid strategies and applies strict risk and exposure limits. Open trades are managed automatically to protect capital.

⚠️ Trading Gold involves high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.11 08:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 08:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.11 08:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
