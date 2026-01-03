SegnaliSezioni
Jayson Lara Esporna

JaysFi

Jayson Lara Esporna
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 18%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
1.77 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
1.77 USD (17 650 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (1.77 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1.77 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
87.50%
Massimo carico di deposito:
24.97%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
49 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
1.77 USD
Profitto medio:
1.77 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
9.88% (0.79 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 18K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.77 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1.77 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 25
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.10 × 29
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Earnex-Trade
0.33 × 80
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.53 × 128
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
24.10 × 194
🔱 JaysFi – Precision Trading Signals

JaysFi delivers high-probability trading signals for Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, and Crypto, built on market structure, price action, and macro fundamentals—not hype, not indicators overload.

We focus on institutional logic, risk-controlled entries, and clear execution plans designed for intraday and swing traders who value consistency over gambling.

What you get:
✔️ Gold, Forex & Crypto trade setups
✔️ Clear entry, stop loss & take profit
✔️ Market structure & breakout-based analysis
✔️ Fundamental alignment for higher conviction
✔️ Discipline-first risk management

JaysFi is not about more trades.
It’s about the right trades.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.03 07:14
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.03 07:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.03 06:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.03 06:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.03 06:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.03 06:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.03 06:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
