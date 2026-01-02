SegnaliSezioni
Nunthasak Aunkaew

Fund Mode MT5

Nunthasak Aunkaew
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
-0.03 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
70.78%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.32%
Fattore di recupero:
-1.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.00
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.03 USD
Massimale:
0.03 USD (0.03%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
5.93% (5.93 USD)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 15" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

EA Fund Mode – Professional Gold Trading Signal (XAUUSD)
A disciplined and risk-controlled trading system designed for long-term consistency.

📈 Trading Strategy

  • Trades Gold (XAUUSD) only

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Strategy: Price Action (Engulfing-based)

  • ❌ No Grid

  • ❌ No Martingale

  • Focused on capital protection and steady growth

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Fixed lot size (no lot multiplication)

  • Built-in Stop Loss on every trade

  • Daily Drawdown Limit protection

  • Maximum Drawdown Limit protection

  • Automatic stop trading when risk limits are reached

Designed to avoid account blow-ups and overtrading

💰 Capital & Lot Recommendation

  • Minimum recommended balance: $500

  • Starting lot size: 0.01

  • Broker type: ECN account only (low spread required)

🎯 Performance Target

  • Targeting up to 5% per day under normal market conditions

  • Performance may vary depending on market volatility and broker conditions

⏰ Trading Schedule

  • Runs 24 hours a day, fully automated

⚠️ Important Notes for Copiers

  • Results are not guaranteed

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Always use proper risk settings

  • This system prioritizes risk control over aggressive gains


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.02 04:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 04:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 04:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 04:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 04:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
