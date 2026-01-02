- Crescita
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 15" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
EA Fund Mode – Professional Gold Trading Signal (XAUUSD)
A disciplined and risk-controlled trading system designed for long-term consistency.
📈 Trading Strategy
-
Trades Gold (XAUUSD) only
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Strategy: Price Action (Engulfing-based)
-
❌ No Grid
-
❌ No Martingale
-
Focused on capital protection and steady growth
🛡️ Risk Management
-
Fixed lot size (no lot multiplication)
-
Built-in Stop Loss on every trade
-
Daily Drawdown Limit protection
-
Maximum Drawdown Limit protection
-
Automatic stop trading when risk limits are reached
Designed to avoid account blow-ups and overtrading
💰 Capital & Lot Recommendation
-
Minimum recommended balance: $500
-
Starting lot size: 0.01
-
Broker type: ECN account only (low spread required)
🎯 Performance Target
-
Targeting up to 5% per day under normal market conditions
-
Performance may vary depending on market volatility and broker conditions
⏰ Trading Schedule
-
Runs 24 hours a day, fully automated
⚠️ Important Notes for Copiers
-
Results are not guaranteed
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
-
Always use proper risk settings
-
This system prioritizes risk control over aggressive gains