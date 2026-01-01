- Crescita
Welcome to my signal service
I created this EA to trade Ger40 on a daily basis without using dangerous strategies.
Details:
Broker - Pepperstone
Account type - Razor
Leverage - 400-1
Symbol - GER40
Timeframe - 15 minute
Lot size - 3% of account balance
Strategy - Breakout
Average trades per month - 12
Max trades per day - 2
Each trade has fixed stop loss and take profit
No breakeven
All trades close before rollover to avoid swaps
Risk:Reward - 2.2 - 1
Multiple filters help with control of direction
The bigger your trading account balance the better
Set also to trade 3% of your balance per trade
Every year the price will increase by $10 until it reaches $100
Any issues dm me directly and i'll try and assist as best I can
All the best