Welcome to my signal service





I created this EA to trade Ger40 on a daily basis without using dangerous strategies.





Details:





Broker - Pepperstone

Account type - Razor

Leverage - 400-1

Symbol - GER40

Timeframe - 15 minute

Lot size - 3% of account balance

Strategy - Breakout

Average trades per month - 12

Max trades per day - 2

Each trade has fixed stop loss and take profit

No breakeven

All trades close before rollover to avoid swaps

Risk:Reward - 2.2 - 1

Multiple filters help with control of direction





The bigger your trading account balance the better





Set also to trade 3% of your balance per trade





Every year the price will increase by $10 until it reaches $100





Any issues dm me directly and i'll try and assist as best I can





All the best











