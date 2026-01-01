SegnaliSezioni
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl

Ger40 Signal mt5

Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
0%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:400
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Welcome to my signal service


I created this EA to trade Ger40 on a daily basis without using dangerous strategies.


Details:


Broker - Pepperstone 

Account type - Razor

Leverage - 400-1

Symbol - GER40 

Timeframe - 15 minute

Lot size - 3% of account balance

Strategy - Breakout

Average trades per month - 12

Max trades per day - 2

Each trade has fixed stop loss and take profit

No breakeven

All trades close before rollover to avoid swaps

Risk:Reward - 2.2 - 1

Multiple filters help with control of direction 


The bigger your trading account balance the better 


Set also to trade 3% of your balance per trade


Every year the price will increase by $10 until it reaches $100


Any issues dm me directly and i'll try and assist as best I can


All the best




2026.01.01 09:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 09:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.01 09:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 09:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
