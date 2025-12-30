- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|-202
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FxPro-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 52
|
PrimeXBroker-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 10
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 139
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 59
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 14
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 8
|
AlfaForexRU-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 30
|
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
|0.04 × 55
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.13 × 75
📊 Single Timeframe – 7 Indicator Score-Based Trading Signal (MT5)
This Expert Advisor generates trading signals using a single user-selected timeframe and a score-based decision system built on 7 classical technical indicators.
Instead of relying on a single indicator, the EA evaluates market consensus by combining multiple signals into one clear decision.
🔧 Indicators Used
All indicators are calculated on the same timeframe selected by the user:
-
MACD (trend & momentum)
-
RSI (strength & overbought/oversold)
-
Stochastic Oscillator (momentum)
-
ADX with +DI / -DI (trend direction)
-
EMA Fast / Slow (trend filter)
-
CCI (price deviation)
-
Williams %R (momentum confirmation)
Each indicator produces:
-
+1 → BUY
-
-1 → SELL
-
0 → Neutral
🧮 Signal Logic
The EA calculates a total score by summing all indicator signals:
📌 Trade Conditions
-
BUY when Total Score ≥ +4
-
SELL when Total Score ≤ -4
-
No trade if score is between -3 and +3
This ensures trades are opened only when multiple indicators agree, reducing false signals.
📈 Visual Signal Panel
The EA includes a built-in on-chart signal panel that shows:
-
Individual BUY / SELL / NEUTRAL signals for each indicator
-
Current Total Score
-
Final trading intent (BUY / SELL / NONE)
This provides full transparency and helps users understand why a signal is generated.
⚡ Performance & Reliability
-
Single timeframe → fast execution
-
Indicator handles created once (high performance)
-
Uses closed bars only (no repainting)
-
Suitable for live trading
-
Works on any symbol and timeframe
⚠️ Disclaimer
This EA is a signal and strategy tool, not a guaranteed profit system.
Always test on demo accounts and use proper risk management.