📊 Single Timeframe – 7 Indicator Score-Based Trading Signal (MT5)

This Expert Advisor generates trading signals using a single user-selected timeframe and a score-based decision system built on 7 classical technical indicators.

Instead of relying on a single indicator, the EA evaluates market consensus by combining multiple signals into one clear decision.

🔧 Indicators Used

All indicators are calculated on the same timeframe selected by the user:

MACD (trend & momentum)

RSI (strength & overbought/oversold)

Stochastic Oscillator (momentum)

ADX with +DI / -DI (trend direction)

EMA Fast / Slow (trend filter)

CCI (price deviation)

Williams %R (momentum confirmation)

Each indicator produces:

+1 → BUY

-1 → SELL

0 → Neutral

🧮 Signal Logic

The EA calculates a total score by summing all indicator signals:

Total Score = Sum of 7 indicator votes

📌 Trade Conditions

BUY when Total Score ≥ +4

SELL when Total Score ≤ -4

No trade if score is between -3 and +3

This ensures trades are opened only when multiple indicators agree, reducing false signals.

📈 Visual Signal Panel

The EA includes a built-in on-chart signal panel that shows:

Individual BUY / SELL / NEUTRAL signals for each indicator

Current Total Score

Final trading intent (BUY / SELL / NONE)

This provides full transparency and helps users understand why a signal is generated.

⚡ Performance & Reliability

Single timeframe → fast execution

Indicator handles created once (high performance)

Uses closed bars only (no repainting)

Suitable for live trading

Works on any symbol and timeframe

⚠️ Disclaimer

This EA is a signal and strategy tool, not a guaranteed profit system.

Always test on demo accounts and use proper risk management.