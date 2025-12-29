SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / EA Marche Noir Sigma
Allane Dimitri Inamo

EA Marche Noir Sigma

Allane Dimitri Inamo
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 16
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
39
Profit Trade:
35 (89.74%)
Loss Trade:
4 (10.26%)
Best Trade:
3.65 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.03 USD
Profitto lordo:
32.36 USD (3 219 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2.42 USD (241 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (6.85 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
14.40 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.90
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
39
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 minuto
Fattore di recupero:
14.75
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
39 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
13.37
Profitto previsto:
0.77 USD
Profitto medio:
0.92 USD
Perdita media:
-0.61 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-2.03 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2.03 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
2.03 USD (0.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 30
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 3K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3.65 USD
Worst Trade: -2 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +6.85 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2.03 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 16" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VantageInternational-Live 16
2.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 2
2.63 × 100
RoboForex-Pro
12.25 × 28
SIGMA is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to exploit inefficiencies in the financial markets, regardless of market direction (buy or sell).


Specialized in high-speed scalping, SIGMA is among the fastest and most accurate trading systems in its category. Its advanced algorithm analyzes market microstructure in real time to identify high-probability opportunities, supported by optimized execution.


To ensure maximum capital protection, the system automatically defines dynamic Stop Loss levels adapted to current market conditions.

Additionally, SIGMA incorporates a martingale mechanism strictly limited to three levels, activated only in exceptional adverse scenarios. In practice, this mechanism is rarely used due to the high precision of the strategy.


SIGMA is the result of extensive development combining performance, advanced technology, and strict risk management.

Budget minimum: 200 $


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.29 18:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.29 18:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
