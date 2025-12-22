SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Dive In Gold
Saif Bassam Abdulqader Mahmoud Helayel

Dive In Gold

Saif Bassam Abdulqader Mahmoud Helayel
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
92
Profit Trade:
66 (71.73%)
Loss Trade:
26 (28.26%)
Best Trade:
17.98 USD
Worst Trade:
-5.48 USD
Profitto lordo:
165.54 USD (160 935 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-72.33 USD (72 281 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (43.40 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
60.42 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.27
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
92
Tempo di attesa medio:
32 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.15
Long Trade:
43 (46.74%)
Short Trade:
49 (53.26%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.29
Profitto previsto:
1.01 USD
Profitto medio:
2.51 USD
Perdita media:
-2.78 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-43.29 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-43.29 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
68.10%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
8.03 USD
Massimale:
43.29 USD (21.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 87
AUDUSDm 5
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDm 88
AUDUSDm 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDm 88K
AUDUSDm 208
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +17.98 USD
Worst Trade: -5 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 11
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +43.40 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -43.29 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This signal is based on a rule-driven trading strategy focused on high-probability market setups and disciplined risk control. Trades are executed only when predefined conditions are met, with close attention to market structure, trend confirmation, and volatility.

Risk is actively managed on every position. Fixed risk principles are applied, and position sizing is adjusted according to account balance. No martingale, no grid trading, and no aggressive recovery systems are used.

The objective of this signal is long-term, consistent performance with controlled drawdowns and a professional approach to capital management.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer:
Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Drawdowns are possible, and profits are not guaranteed. Investors should use appropriate risk settings and only invest funds they can afford to lose.

📌 Important Notes for Subscribers:

  • Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, slippage, leverage, and execution speed.

  • It is recommended to use a reliable broker and follow the suggested settings for optimal performance.

  • Always test the signal on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Recommended minimum balance: $200
Recommended leverage: 1:200
Risk level: Medium – High


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.22 16:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 16:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati