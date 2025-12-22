SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Rise And Stability XAUUSD scalper 100
Ruli Setiawan

Rise And Stability XAUUSD scalper 100

Ruli Setiawan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
15 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 88%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
506
Profit Trade:
296 (58.49%)
Loss Trade:
210 (41.50%)
Best Trade:
122.97 USD
Worst Trade:
-86.28 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 213.36 USD (245 418 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 280.79 USD (621 190 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (214.09 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
253.17 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.84%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
2.49
Long Trade:
349 (68.97%)
Short Trade:
157 (31.03%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.28
Profitto previsto:
1.84 USD
Profitto medio:
14.23 USD
Perdita media:
-15.62 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-144.35 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-214.15 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
7.63%
Previsione annuale:
92.62%
Algo trading:
16%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
210.96 USD
Massimale:
373.78 USD (37.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
78.18% (254.67 USD)
Per equità:
0.08% (0.08 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 501
BTCUSD 5
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 961
BTCUSD -29
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 44K
BTCUSD -419K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +122.97 USD
Worst Trade: -86 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +214.09 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -144.35 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5915
OctaFX-Real2
1.83 × 6
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.81 × 177
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Exness-MT5Real28
2.95 × 19
67 più
📄 Rise & Stability FX – Consistent Growth Strategy

Strategy Type: Trend-following with pullback entries
Main Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
Timeframes: H1 - H4
Trading Style: Intraday, low-frequency (2–5 trades/day)


🧭 About the Strategy

Rise & Stability FX focuses on sustainable and controlled growth through disciplined execution and multi-timeframe confirmation.
The strategy combines EMA, RSI, ADX, and volume filters to identify valid trend continuations after retracements.

The main goal is capital preservation with stable monthly returns of 5–10%, keeping drawdown under 15%.
No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. Every trade has predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels.


💼 Risk Management

Each position is managed independently with fixed stop-loss and dynamic take-profit based on volatility.
A pyramiding system is used only after confirmed trend continuation — ensuring minimal exposure and smooth equity growth.
Daily trading halts automatically once the profit target or risk limit is reached.

📈 Performance Philosophy

Profit is meaningful only when it’s repeatable.
Stability > excitement.
Risk control always comes before reward.

This strategy is designed for investors seeking steady and reliable performance rather than short-term hype.
I trade using real funds under the same risk model as subscribers.


🔧 Recommended Copy Settings


Setting Recommendation
Minimum Balance $500 - 1000
Risk Multiplier 1.0× (same as provider)
Leverage 1:500
Broker Type ECN / Raw Spread (IC Markets recommended)
Copy Mode Auto (proportional by balance)



🧠 About the Trader

15+ years of trading experience focusing on gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs.
Specialized in algorithmic systems and price-action structure.
All strategies are developed and tested for stability, transparency, and long-term reliability.


“In trading, consistency and discipline are greater than luck.”


📊 Summary

  • Monthly Growth Target: 5–10%

  • Max Historical Drawdown: < 15%

  • Win Rate: 65–70%

  • Verified Real Account (IC Markets Raw)


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.22 08:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.97% of days out of 103 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 08:32
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 08:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
