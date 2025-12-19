SegnaliSezioni
Eduardo Conceicao Dos Santos

Furtive C69 Robot BTC

Eduardo Conceicao Dos Santos
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
12
Profit Trade:
9 (75.00%)
Loss Trade:
3 (25.00%)
Best Trade:
53.30 USD
Worst Trade:
-104.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
189.55 USD (926 608 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-195.99 USD (440 100 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (180.70 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
180.70 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.28
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.03
Long Trade:
12 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.97
Profitto previsto:
-0.54 USD
Profitto medio:
21.06 USD
Perdita media:
-65.33 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-195.99 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-195.99 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-3.21%
Algo trading:
8%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
187.14 USD
Massimale:
195.99 USD (93.69%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 10
XAUUSD 2
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD -15
XAUUSD 8
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 486K
XAUUSD 358
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +53.30 USD
Worst Trade: -104 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +180.70 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -195.99 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
Exness-MT5Real5
1.39 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.19 × 1026
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.95 × 121
Exness-MT5Real
3.24 × 21
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Title: Furtive C69 – The Elite in Crypto Automation The Furtive C69 is an advanced trading system designed for investors seeking precision and consistency in the cryptocurrency market. Operating exclusively on the BTC/USD pair, the bot utilizes market intelligence algorithms to identify high-probability opportunities without the need for human intervention.

  • 24/7 Operation: The crypto market never sleeps, and neither does the C69. It works around the clock, taking advantage of every Bitcoin move, day or night.

  • Strategic Focus: Specialized in the volatility of the BTC/USD pair, ensuring higher accuracy.

  • Instant Execution: Rapid entries and exits based on rigorous technical analysis, eliminating the emotional factor from trading.

  • Total Autonomy: Perfect for those who want profitability without having to monitor charts all day.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.19 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
