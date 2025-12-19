- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|10
|XAUUSD
|2
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|-15
|XAUUSD
|8
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|486K
|XAUUSD
|358
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.39 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.19 × 1026
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.95 × 121
|
Exness-MT5Real
|3.24 × 21
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
Title: Furtive C69 – The Elite in Crypto Automation The Furtive C69 is an advanced trading system designed for investors seeking precision and consistency in the cryptocurrency market. Operating exclusively on the BTC/USD pair, the bot utilizes market intelligence algorithms to identify high-probability opportunities without the need for human intervention.
-
24/7 Operation: The crypto market never sleeps, and neither does the C69. It works around the clock, taking advantage of every Bitcoin move, day or night.
-
Strategic Focus: Specialized in the volatility of the BTC/USD pair, ensuring higher accuracy.
-
Instant Execution: Rapid entries and exits based on rigorous technical analysis, eliminating the emotional factor from trading.
-
Total Autonomy: Perfect for those who want profitability without having to monitor charts all day.