📊 ADACOM FE – Low-Risk Smart Growth Signal

This signal is designed for traders who value capital protection, consistency, and steady growth over risky high-return strategies. The focus is on disciplined risk management, clean execution, and long-term sustainability.

🔐 Risk Management Philosophy

Risk control is the core of this signal. Every trade is executed with predefined limits to protect capital and maintain stable performance.

Risk per trade: Max 1%

Fixed lot size: 0.01

Maximum open trades: 1 at a time

No martingale, no grid, no hedging

📉 Stop Loss & Take Profit

All trades are protected with hard stop-loss and take-profit levels.

Stop Loss: 10 – 20 pips

Take Profit: 20 – 40 pips

Risk-Reward Ratio: Minimum 1:2

🛑 Loss Protection Rules

Strict daily and weekly limits are applied to preserve account health and signal stability.

Daily loss limit: Max 3%

Weekly loss limit: Max 6–8%

Maximum drawdown: 10%

Trading is paused immediately once limits are reached.

💱 Trading Instruments

Only stable, low-spread major pairs are traded.

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

❌ No gold, crypto, indices, or high-volatility instruments.

⏰ Trading Sessions

Trades are placed only during optimal liquidity periods.

London Session

New York Session

High-impact news periods are avoided.

🎯 Who This Signal Is For

Traders seeking low drawdown

Beginners and conservative investors

Accounts starting from $100

Long-term signal followers

⚠️ Important Notes

This is a real account signal

Growth is steady, not aggressive

Past performance does not guarantee future results

📈 Goal: Consistent performance, capital protection, and long-term account growth.