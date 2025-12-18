SegnaliSezioni
Felix Itaman Uwamusi

ADACOM FE

Felix Itaman Uwamusi
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 EUR
Worst Trade:
0.00 EUR
Profitto lordo:
0.00 EUR
Perdita lorda:
0.00 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 EUR (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 EUR
Profitto medio:
0.00 EUR
Perdita media:
0.00 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 EUR (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 EUR
Worst Trade: -0 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

📊 ADACOM FE – Low-Risk Smart Growth Signal

This signal is designed for traders who value capital protection, consistency, and steady growth over risky high-return strategies. The focus is on disciplined risk management, clean execution, and long-term sustainability.

🔐 Risk Management Philosophy

Risk control is the core of this signal. Every trade is executed with predefined limits to protect capital and maintain stable performance.

  • Risk per trade: Max 1%

  • Fixed lot size: 0.01

  • Maximum open trades: 1 at a time

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

📉 Stop Loss & Take Profit

All trades are protected with hard stop-loss and take-profit levels.

  • Stop Loss: 10 – 20 pips

  • Take Profit: 20 – 40 pips

  • Risk-Reward Ratio: Minimum 1:2

🛑 Loss Protection Rules

Strict daily and weekly limits are applied to preserve account health and signal stability.

  • Daily loss limit: Max 3%

  • Weekly loss limit: Max 6–8%

  • Maximum drawdown: 10%

Trading is paused immediately once limits are reached.

💱 Trading Instruments

Only stable, low-spread major pairs are traded.

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • USDJPY

❌ No gold, crypto, indices, or high-volatility instruments.

⏰ Trading Sessions

Trades are placed only during optimal liquidity periods.

  • London Session

  • New York Session

High-impact news periods are avoided.

🎯 Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders seeking low drawdown

  • Beginners and conservative investors

  • Accounts starting from $100

  • Long-term signal followers

⚠️ Important Notes

  • This is a real account signal

  • Growth is steady, not aggressive

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

📈 Goal: Consistent performance, capital protection, and long-term account growth.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.18 14:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.18 14:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 14:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
