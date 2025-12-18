- Crescita
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
This signal is designed for traders who value capital protection, consistency, and steady growth over risky high-return strategies. The focus is on disciplined risk management, clean execution, and long-term sustainability.
🔐 Risk Management Philosophy
Risk control is the core of this signal. Every trade is executed with predefined limits to protect capital and maintain stable performance.
-
Risk per trade: Max 1%
-
Fixed lot size: 0.01
-
Maximum open trades: 1 at a time
-
No martingale, no grid, no hedging
📉 Stop Loss & Take Profit
All trades are protected with hard stop-loss and take-profit levels.
-
Stop Loss: 10 – 20 pips
-
Take Profit: 20 – 40 pips
-
Risk-Reward Ratio: Minimum 1:2
🛑 Loss Protection Rules
Strict daily and weekly limits are applied to preserve account health and signal stability.
-
Daily loss limit: Max 3%
-
Weekly loss limit: Max 6–8%
-
Maximum drawdown: 10%
Trading is paused immediately once limits are reached.
💱 Trading Instruments
Only stable, low-spread major pairs are traded.
-
EURUSD
-
GBPUSD
-
USDJPY
❌ No gold, crypto, indices, or high-volatility instruments.
⏰ Trading Sessions
Trades are placed only during optimal liquidity periods.
-
London Session
-
New York Session
High-impact news periods are avoided.
🎯 Who This Signal Is For
-
Traders seeking low drawdown
-
Beginners and conservative investors
-
Accounts starting from $100
-
Long-term signal followers
⚠️ Important Notes
-
This is a real account signal
-
Growth is steady, not aggressive
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
📈 Goal: Consistent performance, capital protection, and long-term account growth.