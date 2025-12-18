- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
18
Profit Trade:
6 (33.33%)
Loss Trade:
12 (66.67%)
Best Trade:
55.80 USD
Worst Trade:
-58.31 USD
Profitto lordo:
171.12 USD (1 006 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-216.26 USD (1 073 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (54.73 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
55.80 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.08
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.29
Long Trade:
17 (94.44%)
Short Trade:
1 (5.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.79
Profitto previsto:
-2.51 USD
Profitto medio:
28.52 USD
Perdita media:
-18.02 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-124.40 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-124.40 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
-4.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
100.94 USD
Massimale:
155.67 USD (14.75%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|10
|GBPUSD
|8
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|-9
|GBPUSD
|-36
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|73
|GBPUSD
|-140
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +55.80 USD
Worst Trade: -58 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +54.73 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -124.40 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live17" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.16 × 91
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.56 × 41
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.59 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.73 × 100
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.07 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.28 × 610
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.37 × 321
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|1.58 × 12
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.75 × 299
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|2.29 × 17
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.38 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|2.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|4.56 × 158
|
RSGFinance-Live
|7.25 × 63
|
GrandCapital-Server
|24.00 × 4
Exposcalp44 – Disciplined Trading with Risk Awareness
Exposcalp44 is a trading signal focused on consistency, risk management, and long-term account sustainability. This system is built for traders who prefer a realistic and controlled approach, not excessive aggression.
The strategy combines technical analysis based on price structure and momentum, with selective execution. Not every market move is traded — only setups that meet clear risk criteria.
Key characteristics:
Risk management as the top priority
Controlled trading frequency
Focus on keeping drawdown at a reasonable level
No martingale or high-risk grid strategies
This signal is designed for subscribers who understand that trading is a long-term process, not a get-rich-quick scheme. Past performance does not guarantee future results, but discipline and consistency remain the core principles.
Please adjust lot size according to your own risk tolerance.
