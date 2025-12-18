- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
610
Profit Trade:
306 (50.16%)
Loss Trade:
304 (49.84%)
Best Trade:
472.05 USD
Worst Trade:
-150.26 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 824.96 USD (928 382 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 739.17 USD (1 252 103 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (70.57 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
577.35 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.44%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
58
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.57
Long Trade:
354 (58.03%)
Short Trade:
256 (41.97%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.40
Profitto previsto:
1.78 USD
Profitto medio:
12.50 USD
Perdita media:
-9.01 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-136.48 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-368.02 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
139.91%
Algo trading:
64%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
144.53 USD
Massimale:
423.00 USD (30.75%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.46% (421.36 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|419
|US30
|122
|BTCUSD
|22
|DE40
|16
|EURUSD
|10
|USDJPY
|5
|US500
|3
|EURGBP
|3
|XTIUSD
|3
|EURJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPCAD
|1
|USTEC
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|US30
|101
|BTCUSD
|-30
|DE40
|63
|EURUSD
|19
|USDJPY
|-28
|US500
|-10
|EURGBP
|-16
|XTIUSD
|-48
|EURJPY
|-16
|USDCAD
|-7
|GBPCAD
|0
|USTEC
|52
|GBPUSD
|-17
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|47K
|US30
|-29K
|BTCUSD
|-390K
|DE40
|42K
|EURUSD
|846
|USDJPY
|-1.7K
|US500
|-2.5K
|EURGBP
|-373
|XTIUSD
|-95
|EURJPY
|-1.2K
|USDCAD
|-153
|GBPCAD
|0
|USTEC
|13K
|GBPUSD
|-269
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +472.05 USD
Worst Trade: -150 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +70.57 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -136.48 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 68
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.29 × 14
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 6
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.52 × 180
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.66 × 207
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.67 × 3
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.77 × 5654
Institutional Signal is a trading signal service based on manual analysis and real human decision-making.
All trades are analyzed and decided by real traders, using market structure, liquidity, order blocks, and institutional context.
We do not use automated systems to generate trade entries or exits.
Automation is used only for position size (lot) calculation, in order to maintain consistent and accurate risk management.
The trade direction, entry, stop loss, and take profit are defined manually by real traders.
Key features:
Manual and discretionary trading.
Institutional approach.
Filtered signals (quality over quantity).
Strict risk management.
Bot used only for lot size calculation.
No automated trade execution.
Disclaimer:
This service does not guarantee profits. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
Subscribers are responsible for managing their own risk according to their account size and risk tolerance.
Non ci sono recensioni
