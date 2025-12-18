SegnaliSezioni
Luis Diego Arroyo Jimenez

Institutional Signal

Luis Diego Arroyo Jimenez
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
10 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 115%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
610
Profit Trade:
306 (50.16%)
Loss Trade:
304 (49.84%)
Best Trade:
472.05 USD
Worst Trade:
-150.26 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 824.96 USD (928 382 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 739.17 USD (1 252 103 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (70.57 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
577.35 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.44%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
58
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.57
Long Trade:
354 (58.03%)
Short Trade:
256 (41.97%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.40
Profitto previsto:
1.78 USD
Profitto medio:
12.50 USD
Perdita media:
-9.01 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-136.48 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-368.02 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
139.91%
Algo trading:
64%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
144.53 USD
Massimale:
423.00 USD (30.75%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.46% (421.36 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 419
US30 122
BTCUSD 22
DE40 16
EURUSD 10
USDJPY 5
US500 3
EURGBP 3
XTIUSD 3
EURJPY 2
USDCAD 2
GBPCAD 1
USTEC 1
GBPUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1K
US30 101
BTCUSD -30
DE40 63
EURUSD 19
USDJPY -28
US500 -10
EURGBP -16
XTIUSD -48
EURJPY -16
USDCAD -7
GBPCAD 0
USTEC 52
GBPUSD -17
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 47K
US30 -29K
BTCUSD -390K
DE40 42K
EURUSD 846
USDJPY -1.7K
US500 -2.5K
EURGBP -373
XTIUSD -95
EURJPY -1.2K
USDCAD -153
GBPCAD 0
USTEC 13K
GBPUSD -269
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +472.05 USD
Worst Trade: -150 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +70.57 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -136.48 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 68
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.29 × 14
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 6
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.66 × 207
itexsys-Platform
0.67 × 3
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.77 × 5654
145 più
Institutional Signal is a trading signal service based on manual analysis and real human decision-making.

All trades are analyzed and decided by real traders, using market structure, liquidity, order blocks, and institutional context.
We do not use automated systems to generate trade entries or exits.

Automation is used only for position size (lot) calculation, in order to maintain consistent and accurate risk management.
The trade direction, entry, stop loss, and take profit are defined manually by real traders.

Key features:

Manual and discretionary trading.

Institutional approach.

Filtered signals (quality over quantity).

Strict risk management.

Bot used only for lot size calculation.

No automated trade execution.


Disclaimer:

This service does not guarantee profits. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
Subscribers are responsible for managing their own risk according to their account size and risk tolerance.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.18 02:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 02:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
