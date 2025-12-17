SegnaliSezioni
AurumOptima Compound Power
Jelmer Van Velzen

AurumOptima Compound Power

Jelmer Van Velzen
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 65 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 0%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.21 EUR
Worst Trade:
0.00 EUR
Profitto lordo:
0.21 EUR (5 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (0.21 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.21 EUR (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
2.40%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
42 secondi
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.21 EUR
Profitto medio:
0.21 EUR
Perdita media:
0.00 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 EUR (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 0
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.21 EUR
Worst Trade: -0 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.21 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Axi-US03-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Ava-Real 3
3.27 × 15
⚡ AurumOptima Compound Power | The Exponential Growth Engine

Ready to scale? AurumOptima Compound Power is a high-performance trading system built for one specific purpose: Aggressive Capital Appreciation. This signal is designed for traders who want to see their account balance grow exponentially through the power of precision breakout trading and automated lot-scaling.

📈 Verified 4H Performance Data

This strategy is backed by high-precision testing on the 4-hour timeframe, showing its capability to capture major market moves:

Performance Metric Result
Total Net Profit +$5,981.87 (Starting from only $100)
Profit Factor 2.65 (Elite efficiency)
Win Rate 68.22%
Expected Payoff $40.15 per trade
Relative Drawdown 33.72% (Aggressive Risk Profile)

🎯 The Strategy: Precision & Power

AurumOptima Compound Power does not trade "noise." It waits for high-probability 4H breakout levels to enter the market with a clear plan.

  • Dynamic Compounding: The system automatically calculates lot sizes based on your current balance. As you win, the engine scales up to maximize profit potential.

  • Massive Risk-Reward: We aim for a 1:4 Risk-to-Reward ratio, meaning one big winner can cover multiple small losses.

  • Pure Price Action: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss. We strictly avoid high-risk gambling methods like Martingale or Grid trading.

  • Trend Following: The logic is built to ride major trends to their full potential using an intelligent Trailing Stop.

🛠️ Subscriber Requirements

To achieve the best results and match the master account:

  • Risk Profile: This is an Aggressive Strategy. Expect volatility. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (Perfect for small account growth).

  • Broker: RAW SPREAD / ECN is mandatory to ensure entries at the exact breakout price.

  • Leverage: 1:500 is recommended to allow the compounding engine to operate at full capacity.


2025.12.17 15:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.17 15:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.17 15:51
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 14:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 14:48
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 14:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.17 14:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 14:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
AurumOptima Compound Power
65USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
100
EUR
1
100%
1
100%
2%
n/a
0.21
EUR
0%
1:500
Copia

