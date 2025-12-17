- Crescita
⚡ AurumOptima Compound Power | The Exponential Growth Engine
Ready to scale? AurumOptima Compound Power is a high-performance trading system built for one specific purpose: Aggressive Capital Appreciation. This signal is designed for traders who want to see their account balance grow exponentially through the power of precision breakout trading and automated lot-scaling.
📈 Verified 4H Performance Data
This strategy is backed by high-precision testing on the 4-hour timeframe, showing its capability to capture major market moves:
|Performance Metric
|Result
|Total Net Profit
|+$5,981.87 (Starting from only $100)
|Profit Factor
|2.65 (Elite efficiency)
|Win Rate
|68.22%
|Expected Payoff
|$40.15 per trade
|Relative Drawdown
|33.72% (Aggressive Risk Profile)
🎯 The Strategy: Precision & Power
AurumOptima Compound Power does not trade "noise." It waits for high-probability 4H breakout levels to enter the market with a clear plan.
-
Dynamic Compounding: The system automatically calculates lot sizes based on your current balance. As you win, the engine scales up to maximize profit potential.
-
Massive Risk-Reward: We aim for a 1:4 Risk-to-Reward ratio, meaning one big winner can cover multiple small losses.
-
Pure Price Action: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss. We strictly avoid high-risk gambling methods like Martingale or Grid trading.
-
Trend Following: The logic is built to ride major trends to their full potential using an intelligent Trailing Stop.
🛠️ Subscriber Requirements
To achieve the best results and match the master account:
-
Risk Profile: This is an Aggressive Strategy. Expect volatility. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.
-
Minimum Deposit: $100 (Perfect for small account growth).
-
Broker: RAW SPREAD / ECN is mandatory to ensure entries at the exact breakout price.
-
Leverage: 1:500 is recommended to allow the compounding engine to operate at full capacity.
