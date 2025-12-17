SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / MisterGold
Marcio Goncalo Da Silva Pinto

MisterGold

Marcio Goncalo Da Silva Pinto
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 20%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
156
Profit Trade:
146 (93.58%)
Loss Trade:
10 (6.41%)
Best Trade:
42.07 EUR
Worst Trade:
-14.00 EUR
Profitto lordo:
247.02 EUR (25 188 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-52.90 EUR (5 567 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
34 (32.99 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
76.75 EUR (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.28
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.49%
Ultimo trade:
6 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
163
Tempo di attesa medio:
55 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
7.88
Long Trade:
95 (60.90%)
Short Trade:
61 (39.10%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.67
Profitto previsto:
1.24 EUR
Profitto medio:
1.69 EUR
Perdita media:
-5.29 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-22.51 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-22.51 EUR (2)
Crescita mensile:
19.57%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.03 EUR
Massimale:
24.65 EUR (2.16%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.19% (24.81 EUR)
Per equità:
17.57% (208.68 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 156
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 222
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 20K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +42.07 EUR
Worst Trade: -14 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +32.99 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -22.51 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.57 × 21
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.61 × 29400
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 più
📌 GENERAL DESCRIPTION: Expert Advisor based on a grid system with automatic recovery in extreme RSI zones. Operates with standard lot size and automatically doubles when it detects reversal opportunities, allowing for efficient recovery of cash out trades. Trading involves significant risk of loss. Past results do not guarantee future results. Only use capital you can afford to lose. Test extensively before using on a real account. The developer is not responsible for financial losses.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.17 02:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 02:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
