I am delighted that everyone is following my Divine Martingale strategy, and I am very pleased to introduce the strategy itself, along with the underlying Divine Martingale mindset!

(The Divine Martingale EA has been cross-verified through both theoretical analysis and live trading, proving to be an effective Martingale strategy.)

Most of you are likely very familiar with Martingale strategies, and many have even lost substantial real money using them.

Consequently, many people claim they will abandon Martingale, but such verbal declarations are often weak and ineffective.

Over 99% of traders cannot truly give up Martingale unless they permanently leave the market.

This is because the Martingale strategy aligns with the most fundamental aspects of human nature: greed, risk aversion, and the pursuit of stability and a high win rate.

Whether one is a high-ranking official or an ordinary laborer, no one can escape these fundamental human traits.

As an EA algorithm engineer, I have extensive experience in deep, long-term communication with clients of various personalities, and this experience continually reinforces my perspective.

However, there is a crucial psychological issue that lingers in everyone's mind: "I do like Martingale, but I'm afraid of blowing up my account."

Don't worry. The original Divine Martingale strategy I developed is precisely designed to address this: it aims to achieve relatively high returns while drastically reducing the risk of a margin call, all while maintaining a reasonable trade volume (adapting to human nature—if the trade volume is too low, the feedback on profits or losses takes too long, leading to impatience).

The Divine Martingale strategy achieves an excellent balance between the risk of a margin call, profitability, and trade volume.

The most outstanding design philosophy of the Divine Martingale strategy is:

(1) First, conduct extreme stress testing by selecting the most extreme market conditions to evaluate the strategy's resilience.

(2) After passing the extreme stress test, optimize the lot-averaging method to enhance profitability.

(3) Once the first two factors are fully considered, finally optimize the trade volume.

My Divine Martingale strategy conveys a rigorous, layered design philosophy to forex traders: first, seek survival (stress resistance); then, pursue profitability (optimization); and only lastly, consider trade frequency (surface-level experience).

So, how does the Divine Martingale strategy manage to achieve substantial returns and maintain reasonable trade volume while preventing account blowouts?

Or rather, what is the most logical aspect of the Divine Martingale strategy's design principle? The answer lies in the "go with the flow" Divine Martingale mindset.

You might doubt this: "How can a Martingale strategy go with the flow? Doesn't Martingale always involve averaging against the trend?" In reality, you might not fully understand the顺势而为 (follow the trend) aspect of Martingale.

Both Martingale systems and trend-following systems must顺势而为 (follow the trend).

A good trend-following system needs to顺应市场价格的＂方向＂ (follow the "direction" of market prices), while a good Martingale system needs to顺应市场价格的＂波动＂ (follow the "volatility" of market prices)!

By顺应市场的波动 (adapting to market volatility), you can add positions at appropriate levels when the market moves against your initial trade, thereby minimizing the number of locked-in losing positions and maximizing the probability of releasing from drawdown. This is the essence of the Divine Martingale mindset!

Many complain that in trending markets, any Martingale strategy will blow up an account. However, this isn't necessarily true. Any trending move in any instrument will experience retracements—it's just that you might fail to capture them. Even if you occasionally do, you might still be unable to recover due to too many locked-in positions.

The Divine Martingale strategy pioneers a multi-timeframe volatility analysis mechanism and a candlestick momentum acceleration analysis mechanism, enabling precise capture of market price fluctuations.

My specific approach involves extending moving averages and Bollinger Bands across multiple timeframes, creating what I call the Divine Martingale indicator (a name I coined).

The Divine Martingale indicator is used to conduct comprehensive analysis of price action on lower timeframes (allowing visibility of small, medium, and large cycle dynamics on the smaller charts).

Additionally, momentum acceleration analysis is applied to model the rate of price movement in small-timeframe candlesticks.

This achieves a genuine effect: compared to traditional Martingale, during the same trending move, the strategy results in fewer locked-in positions and a higher probability of recovery.

The Divine Martingale strategy can automatically adjust the grid spacing based on market price volatility. During low volatility (ranging markets), it narrows the spacing; during high volatility (trending markets), it widens the spacing, allowing it to adapt well to both ranging and trending conditions.

Even in extremely severe trending markets, the floating loss remains controllable, and recovery is ultimately easier compared to conventional Martingale. It can be said that the Divine Martingale strategy delivers remarkably stable results.