- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|30
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|718
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Headway-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|7.44 × 9
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.32 × 571
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|15.27 × 97
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
Using the philosophy of the Saharan Cheetah, one of the dominant species in the Sahara Desert, Africa. The endurance, speed, and sharp instinct for hunting and survival have made it became top of the food chain on the African continent.
- Full Running by EA;
- XAUUSD pair only;
- Scalping strategy based on Momentum and Trend Following with Trailing;
- Safety Martingale scalping strategy with expected return >5% / month.
I don't sell my EA in any platform, be aware of scammers.
If you are interesting with this system, just follow this signal with $7.000 minimum capital.
Always make diversification on your money, because forex is highrisk market.
:)
USD
USD
USD