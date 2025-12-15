SegnaliSezioni
Riyan Diranata

Cheetah Sahara

Riyan Diranata
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
77 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 0%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
12
Profit Trade:
11 (91.66%)
Loss Trade:
1 (8.33%)
Best Trade:
30.64 USD
Worst Trade:
-24.14 USD
Profitto lordo:
53.90 USD (1 925 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-24.14 USD (1 207 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (23.26 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
30.64 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.22
Attività di trading:
12.34%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.75%
Ultimo trade:
14 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.23
Long Trade:
2 (16.67%)
Short Trade:
10 (83.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.23
Profitto previsto:
2.48 USD
Profitto medio:
4.90 USD
Perdita media:
-24.14 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-24.14 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-24.14 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
24.14 USD (0.34%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.34% (24.14 USD)
Per equità:
0.87% (60.94 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 30
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 718
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +30.64 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +23.26 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -24.14 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Headway-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
ICMarketsSC-Live17
7.44 × 9
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.32 × 571
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-8
15.27 × 97
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
Using the philosophy of the Saharan Cheetah, one of the dominant species in the Sahara Desert, Africa. The endurance, speed, and sharp instinct for hunting and survival have made it became top of the food chain on the African continent.

- Full Running by EA;

- XAUUSD pair only;

- Scalping strategy based on Momentum and Trend Following with Trailing;

- Safety Martingale scalping strategy with expected return >5% / month.


I don't sell my EA in any platform, be aware of scammers.

If you are interesting with this system, just follow this signal with $7.000 minimum capital.

Always make diversification on your money, because forex is highrisk market.

:)

2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 15:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 15:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 13:00
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 13:00
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 13:00
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 13:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 13:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Cheetah Sahara
77USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
7K
USD
1
100%
12
91%
12%
2.23
2.48
USD
1%
1:500
Copia

