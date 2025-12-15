High-precision scalping strategy designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). This system utilizes a multi-timeframe analysis (M15 & M5) to identify the main trend and enters the market during correction phases on lower timeframes.

Key Features:

Trend Following: Only trades in the direction of the major trend (EMA Filtered).

Smart Entry: Uses Stochastic Oscillator to find the best pullback entry points.

Limited Recovery: This is NOT a reckless martingale. The system uses a limited grid (Max 3 positions) to recover small losses safely.

Risk Management: Hard Stop Loss & Take Profit per trade. Equity Protection: Built-in mechanism to cut losses if drawdown exceeds safety limits. Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the price moves in our favor.



Recommendations for Subscribers:

Minimum Balance: $300 (Standard/ECN Account) or $30 (Cent Account).

Leverage: 1:200 or higher.

Broker: Low spread brokers (ECN/Raw) recommended for Gold.

VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution with low latency.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please manage your risk wisely.