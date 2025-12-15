SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Smart System Gold Scalper M1 With Trend
Eldy Dwi Sentosa

Smart System Gold Scalper M1 With Trend

Eldy Dwi Sentosa
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 4%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
66
Profit Trade:
50 (75.75%)
Loss Trade:
16 (24.24%)
Best Trade:
1.34 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.33 USD
Profitto lordo:
14.43 USD (14 447 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1.85 USD (1 856 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (1.66 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3.08 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.64
Attività di trading:
8.88%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
7 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
66
Tempo di attesa medio:
58 secondi
Fattore di recupero:
19.97
Long Trade:
66 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
7.80
Profitto previsto:
0.19 USD
Profitto medio:
0.29 USD
Perdita media:
-0.12 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-0.63 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.63 USD (6)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.63 USD (0.21%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.21% (0.63 USD)
Per equità:
0.09% (0.28 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 66
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 13K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.34 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1.66 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.63 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real28" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real2
21.71 × 7
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

High-precision scalping strategy designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). This system utilizes a multi-timeframe analysis (M15 & M5) to identify the main trend and enters the market during correction phases on lower timeframes.

Key Features:

  • Trend Following: Only trades in the direction of the major trend (EMA Filtered).

  • Smart Entry: Uses Stochastic Oscillator to find the best pullback entry points.

  • Limited Recovery: This is NOT a reckless martingale. The system uses a limited grid (Max 3 positions) to recover small losses safely.

  • Risk Management:

    • Hard Stop Loss & Take Profit per trade.

    • Equity Protection: Built-in mechanism to cut losses if drawdown exceeds safety limits.

    • Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the price moves in our favor.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Balance: $300 (Standard/ECN Account) or $30 (Cent Account).

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher.

  • Broker: Low spread brokers (ECN/Raw) recommended for Gold.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution with low latency.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please manage your risk wisely.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.15 09:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.15 09:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 09:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Smart System Gold Scalper M1 With Trend
50USD al mese
4%
0
0
USD
312
USD
1
100%
66
75%
9%
7.79
0.19
USD
0%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.