- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|66
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|13
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real28" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Exness-MT5Real2
|21.71 × 7
High-precision scalping strategy designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). This system utilizes a multi-timeframe analysis (M15 & M5) to identify the main trend and enters the market during correction phases on lower timeframes.
Key Features:
-
Trend Following: Only trades in the direction of the major trend (EMA Filtered).
-
Smart Entry: Uses Stochastic Oscillator to find the best pullback entry points.
-
Limited Recovery: This is NOT a reckless martingale. The system uses a limited grid (Max 3 positions) to recover small losses safely.
-
Risk Management:
-
Hard Stop Loss & Take Profit per trade.
-
Equity Protection: Built-in mechanism to cut losses if drawdown exceeds safety limits.
-
Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the price moves in our favor.
-
Recommendations for Subscribers:
-
Minimum Balance: $300 (Standard/ECN Account) or $30 (Cent Account).
-
Leverage: 1:200 or higher.
-
Broker: Low spread brokers (ECN/Raw) recommended for Gold.
-
VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution with low latency.
Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please manage your risk wisely.
