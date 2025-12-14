📌 Signal Overview

Manual trading based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and market structure

Focus on high-quality entries , not overtrading

Designed for steady growth with controlled risk

Trades are executed only when clear setups are confirmed

💼 Account & Risk Requirements

Recommended balance: minimum $1,000 per 0.02 lot

Accounts with lower balance may experience higher drawdown or mismatched results

To copy lot sizes more accurately, it is recommended to have 10–15% more balance than the signal provider

Suggested slippage/spread setting: 10–15 points

📊 Trading Strategy

Based on liquidity, market structure, and institutional behavior

No martingale, no grid, no over-leveraging

Each trade is planned with defined risk and logical exit

Risk is adjusted according to market volatility and session conditions

🛡 Risk Management

Strict risk control on every position

Focus on capital preservation first , profit second

Drawdowns are expected but kept within reasonable limits

Strategy avoids emotional trading and revenge entries

📈 Performance Expectations

Targeting consistent monthly growth , not unrealistic gains

Performance depends on market conditions and follower settings

This signal is designed for long-term investors, not short-term gambling

💰 Profit & Capital Management

Regular profit withdrawal is recommended (weekly or monthly)

Avoid compounding aggressively to reduce psychological and account risk

Maintain sufficient free margin at all times

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Subscribers are fully responsible for their own trading decisions and potential losses.

⭐ Who This Signal Is For