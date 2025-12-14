SegnaliSezioni
Seksin Wisetsaksri

Nai HuaHom

Seksin Wisetsaksri
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 5%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
69
Profit Trade:
36 (52.17%)
Loss Trade:
33 (47.83%)
Best Trade:
244.52 USD
Worst Trade:
-171.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 407.06 USD (110 649 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 284.19 USD (77 658 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (116.91 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
244.52 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
25.18%
Massimo carico di deposito:
100.08%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
69
Tempo di attesa medio:
20 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.19
Long Trade:
56 (81.16%)
Short Trade:
13 (18.84%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.10
Profitto previsto:
1.78 USD
Profitto medio:
39.09 USD
Perdita media:
-38.91 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-450.23 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-450.23 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
4.65%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
655.24 USD (36.85%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
41.37% (655.24 USD)
Per equità:
6.14% (69.25 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 69
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 123
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 33K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +244.52 USD
Worst Trade: -171 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +116.91 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -450.23 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
168.00 × 1
📌 Signal Overview

  • Manual trading based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and market structure

  • Focus on high-quality entries, not overtrading

  • Designed for steady growth with controlled risk

  • Trades are executed only when clear setups are confirmed

💼 Account & Risk Requirements

  • Recommended balance: minimum $1,000 per 0.02 lot

  • Accounts with lower balance may experience higher drawdown or mismatched results

  • To copy lot sizes more accurately, it is recommended to have 10–15% more balance than the signal provider

  • Suggested slippage/spread setting: 10–15 points

📊 Trading Strategy

  • Based on liquidity, market structure, and institutional behavior

  • No martingale, no grid, no over-leveraging

  • Each trade is planned with defined risk and logical exit

  • Risk is adjusted according to market volatility and session conditions

🛡 Risk Management

  • Strict risk control on every position

  • Focus on capital preservation first, profit second

  • Drawdowns are expected but kept within reasonable limits

  • Strategy avoids emotional trading and revenge entries

📈 Performance Expectations

  • Targeting consistent monthly growth, not unrealistic gains

  • Performance depends on market conditions and follower settings

  • This signal is designed for long-term investors, not short-term gambling

💰 Profit & Capital Management

  • Regular profit withdrawal is recommended (weekly or monthly)

  • Avoid compounding aggressively to reduce psychological and account risk

  • Maintain sufficient free margin at all times

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Subscribers are fully responsible for their own trading decisions and potential losses.

⭐ Who This Signal Is For

  • Investors seeking disciplined manual trading

  • Traders who value risk control and consistency

  • Followers who prefer quality trades over quantity


2025.12.17 14:48
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 14:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 17:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 17:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 16:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 15:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 19:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 19:06
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.15 19:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 15:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 15:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.14 08:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 08:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.14 08:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.14 08:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 08:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
