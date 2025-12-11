SegnaliSezioni
trumpaa

Xauusd4h

trumpaa
0 recensioni
16 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
67
Profit Trade:
63 (94.02%)
Loss Trade:
4 (5.97%)
Best Trade:
7.55 USD
Worst Trade:
-39.89 USD
Profitto lordo:
128.17 USD (13 761 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-127.15 USD (12 609 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (63.46 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
63.46 USD (31)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
36 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.01
Long Trade:
47 (70.15%)
Short Trade:
20 (29.85%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.01
Profitto previsto:
0.02 USD
Profitto medio:
2.03 USD
Perdita media:
-31.79 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-78.95 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-78.95 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
35.22%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
45.54 USD
Massimale:
109.00 USD (96.28%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 67
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.55 USD
Worst Trade: -40 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 31
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +63.46 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -78.95 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.08 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.13 × 45
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.58 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.62 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.78 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.79 × 29
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.80 × 5
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.92 × 135
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.94 × 51
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
1.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 1102
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.24 × 92
TitanFX-03
1.46 × 174
Exness-Real9
1.63 × 82
TickmillEU-Live
1.70 × 128
Axi-US07-Live
1.76 × 159
Exness-Real7
1.96 × 84
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
2.25 × 131
RoboForex-ECN
2.31 × 524
50 più
Minimum deposit: 200 USD.

Hybrid Decision-Making System Based on Digital Intelligence and Mathematical Models


Our trading robot for Gold vs. the US Dollar (XAU/USD) is an advanced, next-generation intelligent system that combines two independent yet mutually reinforcing analytical frameworks.

1. Information Layer


Signals from Facebook and External Information Streams


The robot continuously monitors the digital information landscape, analyzing:

  • public posts and analytics on Facebook,

  • news aggregators,

  • channels of professional traders and major investors,

  • spikes in discussions, sentiment shifts, keyword clusters,

  • abnormal peaks in mentions of gold, USD, inflation, the Federal Reserve, and geopolitics.


The system evaluates the sentiment, strength, and potential market impact of every signal.

The result is an instant assessment of directional informational pressure on gold prices — the intuition of a professional trader, digitally engineered.

2. Mathematical Layer


Algorithmic Trading Based on Rigorous Models


The second layer of the robot is pure mathematics:

  • statistical price distribution models,

  • adaptive trend filters,

  • volatility ranges (ATR-based corridors),

  • probabilistic breakout and reversal models,

  • machine learning trained on historical XAU/USD patterns.


The algorithm synthesizes data in real time and makes decisions on entry and exit using strict mathematical criteria — minimizing human error and emotional bias.

3. Hybrid Intelligence: Uniting Two Worlds


The key advantage of the strategy is the fusion of information flow and mathematical logic.


The robot enters a trade only when:

  • the informational impulse (news, sentiment)

    aligns with

  • the mathematical signal (trend acceleration, breakout, deviation from expected range).


This creates a powerful effect:

the market speaks — the algorithm confirms — the robot acts.

4. Decision-Making Architecture

  1. Data acquisition: news, social media, analytical flows

  2. Classification: noise filtering, signal strength assessment

  3. Mathematical analysis: volatility, trend, probabilities

  4. Factor weighting: scoring from +1 to +10 across both layers

  5. Trade decision: entry / exit / position holding

  6. Automated position management: dynamic stop, trailing logic, partial take-profit

5. Advantages of the Strategy

  • Speed of reaction: instantaneous processing of informational spikes

  • Statistical robustness: decisions validated by mathematics, not emotions

  • Market adaptation: the model retrains and adjusts its behavior

  • Risk reduction: trades occur only within the “dual-confirmation zone”

  • Transparent logic: every step is explainable and every position justified

6. Who This Strategy Is Designed For

  • investors seeking stability and high algorithmic accuracy

  • professional traders who value reaction speed

  • funds and companies looking for a systematic gold-trading solution

  • users ready to trust decision-making to digital intelligence

Conclusion


This trading robot is more than an algorithm.

It is a digital analyst that:

  • sees the market deeper,

  • reacts faster,

  • thinks mathematically,

  • and makes decisions based on real-world information flow.


It unites information intelligence with rigorous mathematical modeling, transforming gold trading into a controlled, structured, and highly precise process.


