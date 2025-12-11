SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Anellia Zulcamelia
Anellia Zulcamelia

Anellia Zulcamelia

Anellia Zulcamelia
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 3%
Weltrade-Live
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
10.68 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
31.22 USD (31 195 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (31.22 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
31.22 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.14
Attività di trading:
84.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
100.10%
Ultimo trade:
28 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
32
Tempo di attesa medio:
28 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
4 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
4 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
3.90 USD
Profitto medio:
3.90 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
50.68% (525.12 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 31K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +10.68 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +31.22 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 111
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
374 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
I have been actively involved in trading since 2018. My trading approach primarily revolves around identifying reversal and Trend patterns on m5, m15 and H1 basis. While I do typically employ 'Stop Loss' or 'Take Profit' orders, I do exit trades when the initial reasons for entering them no longer hold true.

To clarify, I do not employ risky strategies such as martingale or grid systems. However, I do occasionally utilize an averaging technique, which entails taking multiple entries in the same direction. It's worth mentioning that I do rely on automated trading robots (EA) and a little bit manual, my approach is entirely Automated. Please bear in mind that profitability cannot be guaranteed every day. For a more accurate assessment of the results, I recommend copying my trades for a minimum of 30 days.

Minimum Deposit: $1000
Leverage: 1: 200
Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 20% - 30% +/-
Draw-down: The average drawdown is 5% to 12% and the maximum limit is 18%

To achieve optimal results while copying my trades, I recommend Floating Spread Low and Swap Free.

N.B:

1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.
2. This is a Swap Free account, no swap will be charged on this account.
3. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is suitable for you.

Personal Contacts:
WhatsApp Only : +62.81.21.60.8987
Telegram: https://t.me/AnelliaZulcamelia
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.11 17:58
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 11:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.11 11:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.11 10:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 10:52
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 10:52
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 10:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 10:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati