- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
10.68 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
31.22 USD (31 195 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (31.22 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
31.22 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.14
Attività di trading:
84.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
100.10%
Ultimo trade:
28 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
32
Tempo di attesa medio:
28 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
4 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
4 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
3.90 USD
Profitto medio:
3.90 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
50.68% (525.12 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|31K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +10.68 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +31.22 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
I have been actively involved in trading since 2018. My trading approach primarily revolves around identifying reversal and Trend patterns on m5, m15 and H1 basis. While I do typically employ 'Stop Loss' or 'Take Profit' orders, I do exit trades when the initial reasons for entering them no longer hold true.
To clarify, I do not employ risky strategies such as martingale or grid systems. However, I do occasionally utilize an averaging technique, which entails taking multiple entries in the same direction. It's worth mentioning that I do rely on automated trading robots (EA) and a little bit manual, my approach is entirely Automated. Please bear in mind that profitability cannot be guaranteed every day. For a more accurate assessment of the results, I recommend copying my trades for a minimum of 30 days.
Minimum Deposit: $1000
Leverage: 1: 200
Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 20% - 30% +/-
Draw-down: The average drawdown is 5% to 12% and the maximum limit is 18%
To achieve optimal results while copying my trades, I recommend Floating Spread Low and Swap Free.
N.B:
1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.
2. This is a Swap Free account, no swap will be charged on this account.
3. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is suitable for you.
Personal Contacts:
WhatsApp Only : +62.81.21.60.8987
Telegram: https://t.me/AnelliaZulcamelia
