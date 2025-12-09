SegnaliSezioni
Tuan Anh Cao

Mystir Zero

Tuan Anh Cao
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 5%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
646
Profit Trade:
411 (63.62%)
Loss Trade:
235 (36.38%)
Best Trade:
13.77 EUR
Worst Trade:
-59.50 EUR
Profitto lordo:
674.72 EUR (1 146 488 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-410.48 EUR (30 293 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
27 (64.97 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
64.97 EUR (27)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
82 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.44
Long Trade:
567 (87.77%)
Short Trade:
79 (12.23%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.64
Profitto previsto:
0.41 EUR
Profitto medio:
1.64 EUR
Perdita media:
-1.75 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
20 (-3.16 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-119.84 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
7.09 EUR
Massimale:
183.48 EUR (3.45%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.45% (183.70 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 620
GBPUSD 10
AUDUSD 6
USDCAD 2
BTCUSD 1
GBPNZD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 367
GBPUSD 1
AUDUSD -3
USDCAD 1
BTCUSD 0
GBPNZD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 28K
GBPUSD 121
AUDUSD -128
USDCAD 50
BTCUSD -2.7K
GBPNZD 93
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +13.77 EUR
Worst Trade: -60 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 27
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +64.97 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3.16 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
PUPrime-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.84 × 32
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
3.31 × 181
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
4.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
4.02 × 17998
Darwinex-Live
4.29 × 156
RoboForex-ECN
4.31 × 245
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.09 × 66
TASS-Live
5.45 × 22
XM.COM-MT5
5.57 × 101
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.91 × 1449
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
Tradestone-Real
7.00 × 397
58 più
Adaptive Trend & Reversal Hedging Grid (XAUUSD)
This signal combines trend-following momentum with reversal detection, enhanced by hedging and a smart grid system for smooth and stable equity growth.

The strategy adapts automatically across different market phases:
• Trend engine for steady performance in directional markets
• Reversal module to capture corrections and range movements
• Controlled hedging to reduce drawdown
• Intelligent grid scaling only in favorable volatility conditions

Risk control is built into every decision: volatility-based sizing, dynamic spacing, and exposure limits to avoid aggressive martingale behavior.

Recommended Setup:
• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Low-spread ECN broker
• High leverage (1:200+) for efficient margin usage
• Minimum deposit: $2,000
• Run continuously on a VPS for best performance

Designed for long-term, consistent growth with disciplined automation.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.09 18:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 81 days
