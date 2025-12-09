- Crescita
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|620
|GBPUSD
|10
|AUDUSD
|6
|USDCAD
|2
|BTCUSD
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|367
|GBPUSD
|1
|AUDUSD
|-3
|USDCAD
|1
|BTCUSD
|0
|GBPNZD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|28K
|GBPUSD
|121
|AUDUSD
|-128
|USDCAD
|50
|BTCUSD
|-2.7K
|GBPNZD
|93
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.84 × 32
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|3.31 × 181
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.02 × 17998
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.29 × 156
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.31 × 245
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.09 × 66
|
TASS-Live
|5.45 × 22
|
XM.COM-MT5
|5.57 × 101
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.91 × 1449
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
|
Tradestone-Real
|7.00 × 397
Adaptive Trend & Reversal Hedging Grid (XAUUSD)
This signal combines trend-following momentum with reversal detection, enhanced by hedging and a smart grid system for smooth and stable equity growth.
The strategy adapts automatically across different market phases:
• Trend engine for steady performance in directional markets
• Reversal module to capture corrections and range movements
• Controlled hedging to reduce drawdown
• Intelligent grid scaling only in favorable volatility conditions
Risk control is built into every decision: volatility-based sizing, dynamic spacing, and exposure limits to avoid aggressive martingale behavior.
Recommended Setup:
• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Low-spread ECN broker
• High leverage (1:200+) for efficient margin usage
• Minimum deposit: $2,000
• Run continuously on a VPS for best performance
Designed for long-term, consistent growth with disciplined automation.